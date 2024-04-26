뉴스
[SBS Star] OH MY GIRL MIMI Shares She Ranked First in the Monthly Evaluations During Trainee Days
[SBS Star] OH MY GIRL MIMI Shares She Ranked First in the Monthly Evaluations During Trainee Days

Published 2024.04.26
[SBS Star] OH MY GIRL MIMI Shares She Ranked First in the Monthly Evaluations During Trainee Days
MIMI of K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL reminisced about her time as a trainee when she ranked first in the monthly evaluations. 

On April 25, MIMI and actor Shin Hyunjoon guested on KBS Cool FM's radio show "Radio Show," hosted by entertainer Park Myung-soo. 
MIMI
While the three spoke together, Park Myung-soo remarked to MIMI, "I heard you didn't miss out on being first in the monthly evaluations during your trainee days. What I learned recently was that you held the top spot for as long as six months at that time. Is that right?" 

MIMI responded, "Yeah, well... At that time, practice was all I did. I believe that was the most important thing for me to do in order to make my dream come true."

Upon hearing this, Shin Hyunjoon praised MIMI's diligence, stating, "After working with MIMI on television shows, I realized how diligent she was. She is truly a hardworking person."

He added, "Even during breaks between shoots, MIMI would practice dance moves in the waiting room."
MIMI
Park Myung-soo then shared, "When I saw MIMI for the first time, I immediately thought, 'You'll make it.' I distinctly recall saying to you, 'Just hold on a little longer and work hard. You'll succeed in this industry. I can feel it.'"

MIMI responded, "I remember that. I was sitting behind you at the time, and you said to me, 'You're pretty, MIMI. You'll do well. You seem like someone who will make it.' I'm so thankful."

Continuing, Park Myung-soo stated, "There were two OH MY GIRL members there, but when I saw MIMI, I had a strong feeling that her era would come. She had the right kind of look for it. She was uniquely beautiful," making MIMI smile shyly.
MIMI
MIMI debuted as a member of OH MY GIRL in April 2015; she recently has been appearing on many television shows, earning love from the public with her fun personality.

(Credit= KBS Cool FM Radio Show, 'official.ohmygirl' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
