[SBS Star] OH MY GIRL MIMI Shares She Ranked First in the Monthly Evaluations During Trainee Days

On April 25, MIMI and actor Shin Hyunjoon guested on KBS Cool FM's radio show "Radio Show," hosted by entertainer Park Myung-soo.
MIMI responded, "Yeah, well... At that time, practice was all I did. I believe that was the most important thing for me to do in order to make my dream come true."
Upon hearing this, Shin Hyunjoon praised MIMI's diligence, stating, "After working with MIMI on television shows, I realized how diligent she was. She is truly a hardworking person."
He added, "Even during breaks between shoots, MIMI would practice dance moves in the waiting room."
MIMI responded, "I remember that. I was sitting behind you at the time, and you said to me, 'You're pretty, MIMI. You'll do well. You seem like someone who will make it.' I'm so thankful."
Continuing, Park Myung-soo stated, "There were two OH MY GIRL members there, but when I saw MIMI, I had a strong feeling that her era would come. She had the right kind of look for it. She was uniquely beautiful," making MIMI smile shyly.
(Credit= KBS Cool FM Radio Show, 'official.ohmygirl' Facebook)
