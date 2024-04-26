[SBS Star] Kim Yong-gun Tells What Son Ha Jung Woo Said When He Became Father Again in His 70s

이미지 확대하기

Veteran actor Kim Yong-gun, 77, thanked his sons, actors Ha Jung Woo and Cha Hyun-woo, for rooting for him after he welcomed another son in his seventies.On April 25, Channel A's television show 'Daddy's Blooming Day' aired a new episode; the show features a group of celebrity dads with an average age of 59.6: Kim Yong-gun, actor Shin Sung-woo, comedian Kim Gu-ra, actor Ahn Jae Wook, and singer Kim Won Jun.During the episode, Ahn Jae Wook shared a story about attending a baby fair with his wife.When Ahn Jae Wook mentioned that the brand he bought supplies from later sent him presents, it caught the attention of Kim Yong-gun, who had recently become a father himself.He playfully asked, "Do they shower you with lots of gifts? I'm just asking!", which caused laughter from all the other cast members.During their conversation, Kim Yong-gun shared what it was like when he had another baby in his seventies, and it became public knowledge.The actor said, "It was beyond embarrassing. Some simply think I've been living in seclusion, but it was much worse than that. I ended up developing a social anxiety.""I dreaded meeting people back then. But my sons gave me a lot of courage.", he shared, mentioning his sons, Ha Jung Woo and Cha Hyun-woo.Kim Yong-gun recalled how his sons reassured him, "They told me, 'Don't worry, father. It's a blessing. Just embrace it for what it is: a stroke of fate.'. That helped me a lot.""Over time, people gradually lost interest in my personal life. Thankfully, my heart found serenity.", the actor candidly said.Kim Yong-gun was previously married to his non-celebrity wife from 1977 until their divorce in 1996; they have two sons, Ha Jung Woo and Cha Hyun-woo.In November 2021, Kim Yong-gun's girlfriend, who is 39 years younger than him, had given birth to their son.Before the birth of their child, a conflict arose between the two as his girlfriend sued him in August 2021 for allegedly trying to force her to get an abortion.However, his girlfriend withdrew the lawsuit after resolving misunderstandings between them; as the two reconciled, Kim Yong-gun added their child to his family register and has been providing his girlfriend with child support.(Credit= Channel A Daddy's Blooming Day, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)(SBS Star)