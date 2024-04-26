뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] '24' ALICE SOHEE Announces to Marry a 15-Year-Older Businessman & Leaving the Industry
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] '24' ALICE SOHEE Announces to Marry a 15-Year-Older Businessman & Leaving the Industry

Published 2024.04.26 17:47 View Count
[SBS Star] '24' ALICE SOHEE Announces to Marry a 15-Year-Older Businessman & Leaving the Industry
24-year-old SOHEE, a member of K-pop girl group ALICE, announced that she is getting married and also retiring from the entertainment industry. 

In the early afternoon of April 26, news outlet YTN reported that SOHEE is planning to get married next month to her 15-year-older businessman boyfriend, whom  she has been in a relationship for about a year. 

According to the report, the wedding is expected to be a small-scale event, attended by family and friends only, and is slated to take place within the year. 

Additionally, it was mentioned that she will retire from the entertainment industry simultaneously.
SOHEE
Soon after, SOHEE took to her Instagram to share the news with fans herself. 

SOHEE started off by stating, "Hi, everyone. I have some news that I would like to share with my beloved fans BLRIS, colleagues and friends. Since my debut as ALICE in 2017, I've received so much love and support from you all, and now I've become 24 years old. I've learned a lot and had many enjoyable moments during my time in the entertainment industry. Whenever I faced difficult times, I was able to endure them well, all thanks to you." 

She continued, "During this journey, I met someone who became a great source of strength for me. Now, we have promised to marry each other, as we've become incredibly precious to one another. While I'm happy to share this news, I also feel sorry for surprising you with this sudden announcement." 

"Now, I will embark on a second chapter of my life as Kim So-hee, not as ALICE SOHEE. I will live happily so that you won't worry about me. Thank you so much for all the love you've given me throughout my career. I've truly been happy. I will always remember this and live with gratitude. Whether in moments of joy or difficulty, I will carry the memories of BLRIS, colleagues and friends with me. Thank you," she concluded.  
SOHEE
SOHEE
SOHEE gained recognition as the runner-up on SBS' girl group audition show "K-Pop Star 6" in 2017. 

Following that, she made her debut as a member of ALICE in the same year. 

In addition to her music career, SOHEE has been actively pursuing acting opportunities, with her most recent role being in "Duty After School" in 2023.

(Credit= 's2k1m' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지