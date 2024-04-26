[SBS Star] '24' ALICE SOHEE Announces to Marry a 15-Year-Older Businessman & Leaving the Industry

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

24-year-old SOHEE, a member of K-pop girl group ALICE, announced that she is getting married and also retiring from the entertainment industry.In the early afternoon of April 26, news outlet YTN reported that SOHEE is planning to get married next month to her 15-year-older businessman boyfriend, whom she has been in a relationship for about a year.According to the report, the wedding is expected to be a small-scale event, attended by family and friends only, and is slated to take place within the year.Additionally, it was mentioned that she will retire from the entertainment industry simultaneously.Soon after, SOHEE took to her Instagram to share the news with fans herself.SOHEE started off by stating, "Hi, everyone. I have some news that I would like to share with my beloved fans BLRIS, colleagues and friends. Since my debut as ALICE in 2017, I've received so much love and support from you all, and now I've become 24 years old. I've learned a lot and had many enjoyable moments during my time in the entertainment industry. Whenever I faced difficult times, I was able to endure them well, all thanks to you."She continued, "During this journey, I met someone who became a great source of strength for me. Now, we have promised to marry each other, as we've become incredibly precious to one another. While I'm happy to share this news, I also feel sorry for surprising you with this sudden announcement.""Now, I will embark on a second chapter of my life as Kim So-hee, not as ALICE SOHEE. I will live happily so that you won't worry about me. Thank you so much for all the love you've given me throughout my career. I've truly been happy. I will always remember this and live with gratitude. Whether in moments of joy or difficulty, I will carry the memories of BLRIS, colleagues and friends with me. Thank you," she concluded.SOHEE gained recognition as the runner-up on SBS' girl group audition show "K-Pop Star 6" in 2017.Following that, she made her debut as a member of ALICE in the same year.In addition to her music career, SOHEE has been actively pursuing acting opportunities, with her most recent role being in "Duty After School" in 2023.(Credit= 's2k1m' Instagram)(SBS Star)