[SBS Star] '43' Brian Honestly Shares Why He Has Not Married Anyone Until Now

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

43-year-old Brian of K-pop boy duo FLY TO THE SKY shared that he has no intention of getting married.On April 25 episode of MBC's television show "Where Is My Home," Brian and boy group g.o.d's member Joon Park made a guest appearance.Duing the conversation, one of the hosts Jang Dong Min asked Joon Park about his married life, "Are you and your wife on the same page when it comes to organizing and tidying up?"Joon Park sighed and replied, "Ah, when we first lived together, we fought for like six months. It wasn't easy."To this, Jang Dong Min expressed his concern, "Even Joon Park, renowned for his laid-back attitude, has his disagreements. That makes me think, wouldn't Brian, who's so particular about cleanliness, end up arguing a lot if he gets married?"However, Brian, also known as a "clean freak," firmly responded, "Well, there's no need to worry about that, because I've already come to the conclusion that marriage isn't for me."When Jang Dong Min jokingly said, "These kinds of people always end up saying, 'Hyung, I'm getting married next month,'" Brian drew a line, saying, "That's not me. You might do that if you're in your 20s and 30s, but for those in their 40s, their mindset shifts to 'marriage is not something I need in life.' That's exactly me now."He further explained, "There have been occasions when acquaintances introduced me to potential life partners, believing we'd hit it off. But I invariably uncover their flaws. As soon as I start to notice their flaws, I just stop having any positive feelings about them in any ways. So, I end up thinking, 'This date is a complete waste of time,' and stop seeing them."Born in January 1981, Brian debuted as part of FLY TO THE SKY with HWANHEE in 1999.(Credit= MBC Where Is My Home)(SBS Star)