[SBS Star] 'Queen of Tears' Kim Kap Soo Shares How Kim Soo Hyun Responded to His Compliments

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Veteran actor Kim Kap Soo had nothing but praise for 'Queen of Tears' co-stars Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won.On April 26, a news outlet published an interview featuring Kim Kap Soo discussing his project, tvN's ongoing drama 'Queen of Tears', concluding on April 28.'Queen of Tears' depicts the dizzying crisis and miraculous rekindling of love between 'Hong Hae-in' (Kim Ji Won), a third-generation chaebol heiress of Queens Group, and 'Baek Hyun-woo' (Kim Soo Hyun), the son of farmers from Yongdu-ri, and their three years of marriage.Kim Kap Soo played 'Hong Man-dae', the grandfather of 'Hong Hae-in' and the chairman of Queens Group.During the interview, Kim Kap Soo could not stop praising the two main actors of 'Queen of Tears'."Kim Soo Hyun's performance on this project surprised me.", he remarked, "After watching the first two episodes, I texted him, 'Soo Hyun, you're so good. You are one of the top actors in your age group.'. He's something else.""Although this drama might seem simple, it is actually complicated as it has so many different elements. There's a certain seriousness to the drama, and it could have easily become overly serious. The writer did a great job of lightening and humoring it up, and the actors and director brought the story to life.", he commented.When asked how Kim Soo Hyun responded to his previously mentioned text message, Kim Kap Soo laughingly shared, "I feel a bit shy about sharing this, but he sent me a text saying, 'Thank you, sir. Lol.'."Kim Kap Soo also talked about Kim Ji Won, "I first saw her on 'Descendants of the Sun'. I thought she was pretty and that her acting was clean.""Ji Won and I didn't have many scenes together. However, there was a scene where 'Hong Hae-in' paid a visit to 'Hong Man-dae' after he had a collapse. While we were shooting the scene, I looked up, and saw her showing all kinds of emotions.""Her expression reflected a sense of responsibility and an awareness of reality that only 'Hong Hae-in' could possess. At that moment, I was pleasantly surprised and felt grateful to her. I thought, 'With this project, she would begin to lead the industry.'. But I couldn't bring myself to tell her that.", the actor said with a chuckle.He added, "She did a great job playing the role, and I think she will continue to improve."When asked what it was like working with many hoobae actors, Kim Kap Soo replied, "The atmosphere on my set is always fun.", and then broke into a big laugh."If one comes to the filming site and asks what I'm like, everyone there will go on and on about how much they loved me.", he playfully added.Kim Kap Soo mentioned Kim Soo Hyun and said, "Whenever he forgets his line, I used to ask him jokingly, 'What's the matter? Is the role too hard for you?'. I like making people feel comfortable.", he humorously remarked.(Credit= F&F Entertainment, tvN Queen of Tears, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)(SBS Star)