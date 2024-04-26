뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Ro Woon Shares He Is Ready to Prove His Transition to Acting Was the Right Decision
[SBS Star] Kim Ro Woon Shares He Is Ready to Prove His Transition to Acting Was the Right Decision

[SBS Star] Kim Ro Woon Shares He Is Ready to Prove His Transition to Acting Was the Right Decision
Actor Kim Ro Woon, formerly of K-pop boy group SF9, has revealed why he transitioned to acting.

On April 25, singer-songwriter group URBAN ZAKAPA's member Cho Hyun-ah released a new video on her YouTube channel.

This video featured Kim Ro Woon, and he spoke about his transition to acting after leaving SF9 last year during the talk with her. 

As for why he left SF9 to pursue acting, Kim Ro Woon said, "I was simply sure that this was what I wanted to do. I definitely had my share of worries prior to that. I knew there would be risks, but life is only once, you know. If I faced any risks, I thought I should just deal with them. Now, the only thing I've got to do is to work hard and prove that I made the right decision."
When asked by Cho Hyun-ah, "How long have you wanted to act?" Kim Ro Woon replied, "I felt the charm in my very first acting work."

Then, Kim Ro Woon picked MBC's drama "Extraordinary You" as his favorite project so far.

The actor recalled, "It was my first leading role, and Kim Hye Yoon, Lee Jae Wook, Kim Young Dae and Jung Gunjoo were all new to the industry, and the genre itself was fantasy. So, we always used to gather together to prepare our scenes." 

He continued to reminisce about the good times, "We would meet at cafés, reading our script there, and after finishing, we had some beer and stuff. That was how 'Extraordinary You' was created." 

Smiling, Kim Ro Woon added, "When I feel comfortable with my colleagues, I don't even feel like I'm working. That's the mindset I don't want to lose."
 

(Credit= '조현아의 목요일 밤' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
