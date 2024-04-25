[SBS Star] "I Thank Him So Much for It" Lee Dong Hwi Tells Why Lee Je Hoon Almost Brought Him to Tears

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Dong Hwi shared why he almost cried when he signed with actor/agency CEO Lee Je Hoon's agency.On April 22, Lee Dong Hwi sat down for an interview with the press.During the interview, Lee Dong Hwi told the story behind his contract deal with Lee Je Hoon's agency COMPANY ON, which took place last December.Lee Dong Hwi recounted, "I signed the contract with Je Hoon's agency in the middle of filming 'Chief Detective 1958.' During that time, I had a heartfelt conversation with Je Hoon.""When I expressed my desire, saying, 'I want to shoot a lot of independent films. It's not something that brings profit to the company, but is it okay?' he readily agreed and assured me that the proceeds from independent films wouldn't go to the company. He promised full support. I was so grateful that if I had a handkerchief, I would have wiped away tears with it."Then, the reporters mentioned him currently working with Lee Je Hoon in their drama "Chief Detective 1958."Regarding this, Lee Dong Hwi said, "I feel unsure about how to behave around him since he's the CEO of my agency. I'm simply not used to acting and making mistakes in front of my agency CEO, you know. It's kind of embarrassing to do so as well."But then, he also expressed his affection for him, saying, "Honestly though, this warmth from him is something that I've never experienced before."He continued, "He willingly steps out of his comfort zone to promote my work and offer support. He even integrates my independent film promotions into his own YouTube content, providing assistance. He always warmly discusses my concerns and direction, walking alongside me in my journey. It feels like I've finally found my home," then smiled.(Credit= ABO Entertainment, Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News)(SBS Star)