[SBS Star] YOOA Says She Was Once Suspected to Be Dating Lee Hong Gi; Lee Hong Gi Reacts

On April 23, SBS' new talk show 'Famous Song Championship' (literal translation) premiered, with K-pop girl group Girls' Generation member Sooyoung and entertainer Jae-jae as the hosts.
In the first episode of the show dedicated to the world of K-pop, four talented vocalists in K-pop scene, singer Lee Hyun, K-pop artist SOYOU, Lee Hong Gi, and YOOA guested.
Opening the show, SOYOU and Lee Hong Gi shared that they are close friends; SOYOU said she and Lee Hong Gi frequently hang out at noraebangs (singing room), where they enjoy singing and drinking.
"We sing tons of songs every time. But for some reason, we can never seem to remember which ones we sang.", said SOYOU, adding, "Anyway, we both are the types who never let go of the microphone in the noraebang."
"Hong Gi has a great fashion sense.", Kim Ho Young commented, adding that they often go shopping together.
She said, "Once, my agency reprimanded me because of him.", leaving Lee Hong Gi surprised.
Lee Hong Gi quickly interrupted and asked, "What?? Really? I don't know what you're talking about, honestly."
YOOA informed him, "Apparently, a friend of the director of my agency saw a woman resembling me and a man resembling you together outside."
"I have no idea what happened. The woman wasn't me. And perhaps the man was just someone who looked like you as well.", YOOA added, while Lee Hong Gi still seemed confused.
Lee Hong Gi playfully suggested, "Maybe it was Jang Keun Suk?"
Thinking of how much the actor and Lee Hong Gi resembled one another, everyone in the studio could not help but burst out laughing.
