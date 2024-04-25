뉴스
[SBS Star] YOOA Says She Was Once Suspected to Be Dating Lee Hong Gi; Lee Hong Gi Reacts
[SBS Star] YOOA Says She Was Once Suspected to Be Dating Lee Hong Gi; Lee Hong Gi Reacts

Published 2024.04.25
[SBS Star] YOOA Says She Was Once Suspected to Be Dating Lee Hong Gi; Lee Hong Gi Reacts
K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL member YOOA shared an interesting anecdote involving her and Lee Hong Gi of K-pop boy band FTISLAND.

On April 23, SBS' new talk show 'Famous Song Championship' (literal translation) premiered, with K-pop girl group Girls' Generation member Sooyoung and entertainer Jae-jae as the hosts.

In the first episode of the show dedicated to the world of K-pop, four talented vocalists in K-pop scene, singer Lee Hyun, K-pop artist SOYOU, Lee Hong Gi, and YOOA guested.

Opening the show, SOYOU and Lee Hong Gi shared that they are close friends; SOYOU said she and Lee Hong Gi frequently hang out at noraebangs (singing room), where they enjoy singing and drinking.

"We sing tons of songs every time. But for some reason, we can never seem to remember which ones we sang.", said SOYOU, adding, "Anyway, we both are the types who never let go of the microphone in the noraebang."
YOOA & Lee Hong Gi
Lee Hong Gi also spoke about his connection with one of the cast members, musical actor Kim Ho Young, who was a frequent guest on the radio show he hosted.

"Hong Gi has a great fashion sense.", Kim Ho Young commented, adding that they often go shopping together.
YOOA & Lee Hong Gi
Then, YOOA revealed an unexpected connection with Lee Hong Gi that he did not know about.

She said, "Once, my agency reprimanded me because of him.", leaving Lee Hong Gi surprised.

Lee Hong Gi quickly interrupted and asked, "What?? Really? I don't know what you're talking about, honestly."

YOOA informed him, "Apparently, a friend of the director of my agency saw a woman resembling me and a man resembling you together outside."

"I have no idea what happened. The woman wasn't me. And perhaps the man was just someone who looked like you as well.", YOOA added, while Lee Hong Gi still seemed confused.
YOOA & Lee Hong Gi
"Oh, so it wasn't the two of you.", Lee Hyun commented, and Sooyoung responded with surprise, "Really? Each of you has body proportions that are rare to find!"

Lee Hong Gi playfully suggested, "Maybe it was Jang Keun Suk?"

Thinking of how much the actor and Lee Hong Gi resembled one another, everyone in the studio could not help but burst out laughing.
YOOA & Lee Hong Gi
(Credit= SBS Famous Song Championship)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
