[SBS Star] SOYEON's Songwriting Process Makes Lee Chae Yeon Wonder How Many Men She Has Dated
Published 2024.04.25 15:10 View Count
K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE member SOYEON, who has written and produced most title songs for the group, shared some intriguing details about her inspirations for songwriting.

On April 24, K-pop artist Lee Chae Yeon dropped a new episode of her YouTube show featuring SOYEON as a guest.

After SOYEON introduced herself to the viewers, Lee Chae Yeon said they had hung out the previous day; SOYEON revealed that Lee Chae Yeon was wearing the same outfit as the day before, which made both of them laugh.

Lee Chae Yeon said SOYEON gave her a sneak peek of 'TOMBOY', one of (G)I-DLE's hit tracks when she visited SOYEON's place before the song's release.

"SOYEON seemed to have a lot on her mind. She told me that she needed a turning point, something sensational. Then she let me hear a song, and it was 'TOMBOY'.", Lee Chae Yeon recalled, and SOYEON nodded.
SOYEON & Lee Chae Yeon
During the episode, SOYEON told Lee Chae Yeon, "You can ask me if I'm seeing someone because I'm not at the moment."

"Why? Were you dumped or something?", Lee Chae Yeon wondered; "Well, I got dumped many times before.", SOYEON vaguely replied, laughed, and said that Lee Chae Yeon was pretending when she knew all about her love life.
SOYEON & Lee Chae Yeon
As SOYEON candidly mentioned her love life, Lee Chae Yeon asked, "Is that why your lyrics are so wild?"

SOYEON then discussed the connection between her love life and her creation, saying, "When I write lyrics, I typically don't think about just one person. I usually think about three people."

As Lee Chae Yeon looked surprised, SOYEON elaborated, "No, don't get me wrong! It's like this: I write one line thinking about this person, and another line comes from a memory of a different person, and so on. If I only write about one person, the lyrics won't be enough to make a three-minute song!"

"Three people per song, huh?", Lee Chae Yeon asked; she paused for a bit and wondered how many people SOYEON might have dated.

"No, I didn't specifically write about three people in each song! I wrote about my emotions through a blend of my personal experiences. And I adapt those experiences a lot when writing songs.", SOYEON quickly explained.

"I don't mind talking about this. How can one write a song without any personal experience?", SOYEON remarked, adding, "But I wrote some intense lines for certain songs, and those were inspired by dramas and movies I watched."
SOYEON & Lee Chae Yeon

(Credit= '스튜디오 어서오고' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지