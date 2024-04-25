[SBS Star] Lee Da-hae Tells How SE7EN Uses His Aegyo to Avoid Doing Things He Does Not Want to Do

이미지 확대하기

Actress Lee Da-hae described her happy marriage with singer SE7EN.On April 24, a new episode of MBC's television show "Radio Star" aired featuring Lee Da-hae as a guest.During the talk, Lee Da-hae revealed that SE7EN often uses his aegyo to get out of doing things he does not want to do.The actress said, "After getting married, SE7EN's become more skillful at his aegyo. For example, when I ask him to do some chores, he'd only do one thing. If I get irritated and ask, 'Sweetie, are you silly or what?' he'd respond with aegyo, 'It's not nice to call your husband silly. Let's use nicer words, darling.' He'd charm me like that.""It feels like he's taking advantage of me. But still, I guess it's better than fighting," Lee Da-hae added while laughing.Then, the hosts mentioned witnessing SE7EN's sweet side at their wedding last year; they specifically mentioned seeing him giving a ring to Lee Da-hae's mother and saying, "Since I'm taking your most precious jewelry away, I'm giving you a new one. From today, take me as your own son."When asked if SE7EN had always been an adorable son-in-law to her mother, Lee Da-hae said, "Yeah, even before our marriage. Ever since we started dating, actually."She explained, "Only about a month after we started dating each other, he was like, 'I want to meet your mom!' At that time, my mom had just undergone eyelid lifting surgery, so she didn't want to meet him. I told him that, but he was like, 'Oh, can't she just wear sunglasses? I don't mind.'"Chuckling, she continued, "About two weeks later, he finally got to meet my mom. She cooked for him, and his response was, 'Your cooking skills are amazing! I give you a pass!' My mom wasn't pleased with his reaction. She apparently thought, 'Who does he think he is to say that to me?' But his charm eventually won her over. They quickly became close."(Credit= MBC Radio Star, 'leedahey4eva' Instagram)(SBS Star)