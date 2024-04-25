[SBS Star] Jo Kwon Complains About J.Y. Park Treating 2AM Differently to 2PM & Wonder Girls

이미지 확대하기

Jo Kwon of K-pop boy group 2AM complained about JYP Entertainment's head producer J.Y. Park treating his group differently to 2PM and Wonder Girls.On April 24 episode of MBC's television show "Radio Star," Jo Kwon made a guest appearance.During the talk, Jo Kwon reminisced his early debut days, "We made debut with the song 'This Song.' The song did super well, but J.Y. Park purposely didn't treat us well at the time."He elaborated on what he meant by that by stating, "'This Song' was a bittersweet tune about wanting to give your all to someone special, but life's obstacles getting in the way. And J.Y. Park wanted us to be really into that concept."He explained further, "So, J.Y. Park stuck us in this tiny dorm with just two rooms, barely enough space for the four of us. And to top it off, there was a miller downstairs making chili powder every morning. So, like clockwork, at 6 AM, we'd wake up to the spicy aroma," then added with a chuckle, "Guess it was our unconventional way of warming up our vocal cords for the day."Afterward, Jo Kwon also mentioned that they were given a company credit card for food expenses, but the limit was "ridiculous.""You know how every group has a limit on their company credit card for food expenses? We were only allowed to treat ourselves to Korean barbecue once a month. It was ridiculous."When the host Kim Gu-ra expressed surprise, asking, "But back then, JYP Entertainment wasn't struggling financially. So, did J.Y. Park intentionally do that? Just to fit the concept of not having enough to give to your special someone?"Jo Kwon responded, "Yeah, exactly. It was solely for that concept. Both 2PM and Wonder Girls were living in nice apartments with separate rooms."He chuckled as he responded to the question of whether he could immerse himself as J.Y. Park intended and said, "Well, you can't help but get immersed in the whole situation when you're thrown into a place where you have to smell spices every morning!"(Credit= MBC Radio Star, JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)