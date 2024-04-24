[SBS Star] Joo Won Recalls All Soldiers Staring at His Body While Taking a Shower in the Military

이미지 확대하기

Actor Joo Won recalled being stared at while taking a shower in the military.On April 19, DAESUNG of K-pop boy group released a new video on his YouTube channel.In this video, DAESUNG had invited three of his military gang―Joo Won, TAEYANG of BIGBANG and hip-hop artist Beenzino―for a casual conversation.Given their military connection, they could not avoid discussing their time during the service.DAESUNG shared, "I struggled so much at first, because... You know, you have to take a shower with the rest of the soldiers there. Was I the only one who felt that uncomfortable about it?"Beenzino and TAEYANG responded, "Ah, yeah. But I pretended like I didn't care about that at all," then chuckled.Joo Won then said, "It's the worst at the training center. More of them look at you there. They'll like... Stare at your body for ages. It was a bit uncomfortable for sure."Awkwardly laughing, Joo Won said that he began feeling more and more uncomfortable with the stares as his time at the training center passed.He then told the military gang, "Eventually, I couldn't help but tell them, 'Hey, focus on cleaning yourselves!'"After that, Beenzino commented, "But you know, Kyoung Pyo isn't with us today, but I feel like he wouldn't have felt uncomfortable like us."He joked, "He was probably the first one to strip off in front of everyone for the shower," eliciting a big laugh of agreement from DAESUNG, TAEYANG and Joo Won.They continued to reminisce about fond memories from their time in the military afterward, indulging in nostalgia.(Credit= '집대성' YouTube)(SBS Star)