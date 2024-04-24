[SBS Star] "They Were Surprised, Because..." ZICO Remembers LE SSERAFIM's Comment about His Age

이미지 확대하기

ZICO of K-pop boy group Block B, 31 years old, shared a humorous complaint about people mistakenly assuming he is older than he is.On April 23, the YouTube show 'The K-star Next Door' released a new episode where K-pop boy group NCT member DOYOUNG guested.At the end of the episode, the show provided a short preview of the upcoming episode, which featured ZICO as a guest.First, the host, entertainer Jonathan, asked ZICO about BOYNEXTDOOR, a K-pop boy group he produced."One might say BOYNEXTDOOR is like your children. Is it true that you snatched their work?", Jonathan asked."I 'snatched their work'? ME?", ZICO exclaimed in disbelief, and the moment ended without a context, raising viewers' curiosity for the upcoming episode.Then the clip shifted to the moment when Jonathan brought up a photo of ZICO with BOYNEXTDOOR members; in the photo, they were all dressed in matching black suits.Jonathan discussed the online users' reactions to this photo, highlighting a comment that said, "ZICO looks like one of today's K-pop artists.""I mean, that is just....", ZICO muttered, then burst into laughter."I've been baffled by those reactions about me lately. I mean, I AM a today's K-pop artist!", ZICO exclaimed, causing everyone in the studio to chuckle.ZICO then talked about an episode with K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM, saying, "When I did a dance challenge with LE SSERAFIM members, they told me they were surprised at how young I was, 'compared to what they expected'. What, do I seem like an old veteran artist?"The next scene showed Jonathan playfully teasing ZICO about this situation, "Can I see what you just said as an old veteran artist's greed?"; this made the singer cover his face with his hands."Just so you know, I'm the same age as BTS' JIN and EXO's BAEKHYUN.", ZICO explained, causing another round of laughter in the studio.Meanwhile, ZICO debuted as the leader of Block B in 2011.(Credit= '동네스타K' YouTube, 'le_sserafim' Instagram)(SBS Star)