[SBS Star] "They Were Surprised, Because..." ZICO Remembers LE SSERAFIM's Comment about His Age

On April 23, the YouTube show 'The K-star Next Door' released a new episode where K-pop boy group NCT member DOYOUNG guested.
At the end of the episode, the show provided a short preview of the upcoming episode, which featured ZICO as a guest.
First, the host, entertainer Jonathan, asked ZICO about BOYNEXTDOOR, a K-pop boy group he produced.
"One might say BOYNEXTDOOR is like your children. Is it true that you snatched their work?", Jonathan asked.
"I 'snatched their work'? ME?", ZICO exclaimed in disbelief, and the moment ended without a context, raising viewers' curiosity for the upcoming episode.
Jonathan discussed the online users' reactions to this photo, highlighting a comment that said, "ZICO looks like one of today's K-pop artists."
"I mean, that is just....", ZICO muttered, then burst into laughter.
"I've been baffled by those reactions about me lately. I mean, I AM a today's K-pop artist!", ZICO exclaimed, causing everyone in the studio to chuckle.
The next scene showed Jonathan playfully teasing ZICO about this situation, "Can I see what you just said as an old veteran artist's greed?"; this made the singer cover his face with his hands.
"Just so you know, I'm the same age as BTS' JIN and EXO's BAEKHYUN.", ZICO explained, causing another round of laughter in the studio.
(Credit= '동네스타K' YouTube, 'le_sserafim' Instagram)
(SBS Star)