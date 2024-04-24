뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Bae Da-hae Shares How Song Hye Kyo's Skin Was Glowing & Her Scent Is Unforgettable
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Bae Da-hae Shares How Song Hye Kyo's Skin Was Glowing & Her Scent Is Unforgettable

Published 2024.04.24 17:19 View Count
[SBS Star] Bae Da-hae Shares How Song Hye Kyo's Skin Was Glowing & Her Scent Is Unforgettable
Singer Bae Da-hae talked about actress Song Hye Kyo's impression, highlighting her glowing skin and unforgettable scent.

On April 24, Bae Da-hae updated her YouTube with a new video. 

In this video, Bae Da-hae shared the story behind her obsession with perfumes; she said that it surprisingly had to do with Song Hye Kyo. 

Bae Da-hae fondly recalled a moment from her mid-20s in Cheongdam-dong, where her admiration for Song Hye Kyo, nurtured since high school, came vividly to life.

"I still remember it like it was yesterday. Song Hye Kyo appeared right before my eyes, and I was overwhelmed with happiness," she shared.
Bae Da-hae
Bae Da-hae
Bae Da-hae recounted their coincidental rendezvous at a café near Apgujeong Rodeo, "There she was, sitting diagonally across from me. Her beauty was simply captivating. I couldn't stop thinking how beautiful she looked. But I was worried that she might feel uncomfortable, so I tried not to look at her too much." 

She added, "Some time later, my friend and I went to the restroom together. While we were waiting in line, Song Hye Kyo came out from the stall I was waiting for. I saw her up close that time, and her face was like glowing. Her skin radiated like porcelain, exactly as I'd imagined."

Despite her admiration, Bae Da-hae admitted to feeling too bashful to express her fandom directly to Song Hye Kyo.

Then, the singer recounted an unexpected encounter with Song Hye Kyo's scent in the restroom.

"As I stepped inside the stall, I smelt a beautiful fragrance. It was a subtle, floral scent, far from the typical overpowering perfume. It was surreal to think that Song Hye Kyo exuded her beauty even in a restroom. It made me wish I emitted such a captivating scent, fueling my fascination with perfumes even more," she concluded.
 

(Credit= '다해는다해' YouTube, Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지