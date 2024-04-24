[SBS Star] Bae Da-hae Shares How Song Hye Kyo's Skin Was Glowing & Her Scent Is Unforgettable

이미지 확대하기

Singer Bae Da-hae talked about actress Song Hye Kyo's impression, highlighting her glowing skin and unforgettable scent.On April 24, Bae Da-hae updated her YouTube with a new video.In this video, Bae Da-hae shared the story behind her obsession with perfumes; she said that it surprisingly had to do with Song Hye Kyo.Bae Da-hae fondly recalled a moment from her mid-20s in Cheongdam-dong, where her admiration for Song Hye Kyo, nurtured since high school, came vividly to life."I still remember it like it was yesterday. Song Hye Kyo appeared right before my eyes, and I was overwhelmed with happiness," she shared.Bae Da-hae recounted their coincidental rendezvous at a café near Apgujeong Rodeo, "There she was, sitting diagonally across from me. Her beauty was simply captivating. I couldn't stop thinking how beautiful she looked. But I was worried that she might feel uncomfortable, so I tried not to look at her too much."She added, "Some time later, my friend and I went to the restroom together. While we were waiting in line, Song Hye Kyo came out from the stall I was waiting for. I saw her up close that time, and her face was like glowing. Her skin radiated like porcelain, exactly as I'd imagined."Despite her admiration, Bae Da-hae admitted to feeling too bashful to express her fandom directly to Song Hye Kyo.Then, the singer recounted an unexpected encounter with Song Hye Kyo's scent in the restroom."As I stepped inside the stall, I smelt a beautiful fragrance. It was a subtle, floral scent, far from the typical overpowering perfume. It was surreal to think that Song Hye Kyo exuded her beauty even in a restroom. It made me wish I emitted such a captivating scent, fueling my fascination with perfumes even more," she concluded.(Credit= '다해는다해' YouTube, Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News)(SBS Star)