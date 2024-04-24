[SBS Star] 'Crush's Sister' Singer Nov Tells the Pressures of Being Known as a Famous Musician's Sister

이미지 확대하기

Singer-songwriter Nov revealed that singer Crush is her younger brother.The April 23 broadcast of JTBC's new female vocal competition show 'GIRLS ON FIRE' featured intense one-on-one competitions among the participants.During the episode, two participants, Lee Chaemi and Nov, took the stage to compete against each other."Hi, I'm Nov, Crush's older sister and a singer.", Nov introduced herself, and everyone in the studio gasped in surprise.When asked how her brother reacted when she told him about appearing on this show, Nov shared, "I was unsure about appearing here, but he rooted me, saying, 'There's no need to hesitate. Just go and win the competition!'."Before Nov's performance, the show played her previous interview: "I wanted to keep my identity as the sister of a famous singer secret. When people find out I'm Crush's sister, they might start to have certain expectations. I felt pressured and in a way, regretful. These emotions weighed heavily on me.", she said."I've been presenting my music for almost ten years. But people were more interested in my title, 'Crush's sister', than in my music.", Nov remarked."I tried to avoid mentioning who my brother is when discussing music.", the singer continued, "But I mustered up the courage to do so here. I decided to let it out there and remove any internal barriers. Today, I want people to recognize me as a musician, not as Crush's sister."On the stage, Nov sang singer ALi's 'I Tried Everything', and her beautiful performance mesmerized the judges.One of the judges, Gaeko of hip-hop duo Dynamicduo, commented, "I'm amazed at how genes affect musical talent. You sang so clearly that the lyrics came straight into my heart. It felt like you were telling your story. It was deeply moving."Nov confessed that she disliked her voice, saying, "I used to think my voice sounded like that of a young boy who hasn't reached puberty yet. I thought that because of my voice, listeners wouldn't fully feel the emotions of the song when I sing about love or a breakup.""When one has something powerful, they can make everyone feel it, no matter their preferences. I believe that everyone here today must have felt what you have.", remarked singer Sunwoojunga, another judge.The result came out, and Nov won; "It feels like receiving recognition for the first time in my ten years of career.", the singer shared, breaking into tears.(Credit= 'JTBC Voyage' YouTube)(SBS Star)