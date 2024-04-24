뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'Crush's Sister' Singer Nov Tells the Pressures of Being Known as a Famous Musician's Sister
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] 'Crush's Sister' Singer Nov Tells the Pressures of Being Known as a Famous Musician's Sister

Published 2024.04.24 14:58 View Count
[SBS Star] 'Crush's Sister' Singer Nov Tells the Pressures of Being Known as a Famous Musician's Sister
Singer-songwriter Nov revealed that singer Crush is her younger brother.

The April 23 broadcast of JTBC's new female vocal competition show 'GIRLS ON FIRE' featured intense one-on-one competitions among the participants.

During the episode, two participants, Lee Chaemi and Nov, took the stage to compete against each other.

"Hi, I'm Nov, Crush's older sister and a singer.", Nov introduced herself, and everyone in the studio gasped in surprise.

When asked how her brother reacted when she told him about appearing on this show, Nov shared, "I was unsure about appearing here, but he rooted me, saying, 'There's no need to hesitate. Just go and win the competition!'."
Nov & Crush
Before Nov's performance, the show played her previous interview: "I wanted to keep my identity as the sister of a famous singer secret. When people find out I'm Crush's sister, they might start to have certain expectations. I felt pressured and in a way, regretful. These emotions weighed heavily on me.", she said.

"I've been presenting my music for almost ten years. But people were more interested in my title, 'Crush's sister', than in my music.", Nov remarked.

"I tried to avoid mentioning who my brother is when discussing music.", the singer continued, "But I mustered up the courage to do so here. I decided to let it out there and remove any internal barriers. Today, I want people to recognize me as a musician, not as Crush's sister."
Nov & Crush
On the stage, Nov sang singer ALi's 'I Tried Everything', and her beautiful performance mesmerized the judges.

One of the judges, Gaeko of hip-hop duo Dynamicduo, commented, "I'm amazed at how genes affect musical talent. You sang so clearly that the lyrics came straight into my heart. It felt like you were telling your story. It was deeply moving."

Nov confessed that she disliked her voice, saying, "I used to think my voice sounded like that of a young boy who hasn't reached puberty yet. I thought that because of my voice, listeners wouldn't fully feel the emotions of the song when I sing about love or a breakup."

"When one has something powerful, they can make everyone feel it, no matter their preferences. I believe that everyone here today must have felt what you have.", remarked singer Sunwoojunga, another judge.
Nov & Crush
The result came out, and Nov won; "It feels like receiving recognition for the first time in my ten years of career.", the singer shared, breaking into tears.
Nov & Crush
(Credit= 'JTBC Voyage' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지