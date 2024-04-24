뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Hong Seok-chun Says ANTON Called His Father Asking for Help Before He Came on 'Jewel Box'
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Hong Seok-chun Says ANTON Called His Father Asking for Help Before He Came on 'Jewel Box'

Published 2024.04.24 13:57 View Count
[SBS Star] Hong Seok-chun Says ANTON Called His Father Asking for Help Before He Came on 'Jewel Box'
Entertainer Hong Seok-chun, who is the very first homosexual to come out on air in Korea, revealed that ANTON of K-pop boy group RIIZE called his father, singer Yoon Sang, asking for help before he appearing on "Jewel Box." 

On April 23 episode of Hong Seok-chun's YouTube show "Jewel Box," the six members of RIIZE made a guest appearance. 

As soon as RIIZE stepped into the studio, Hong Seok-chun could not contain his excitement, letting out a loud scream of joy.

He then turned to the boys and shared, "Since the idea of launching this show first crossed my mind, I've envisioned having you guys on it. That's why I'm filled with such excitement right now. Didn't you feel a bit surprised to learn just how much I wanted you to be a part of it? No pressure or anything?"

WONBIN answered, "Well, I personally just found it kind of cool. I thought it would be fun being on the show." 
RIIZE
RIIZE
Following that, Hong Seok-chun began to examine each one of them closely as if he were an appraiser evaluating a jewerly. 

Hong Seok-chun began by appraising SUNGCHAN first, praising, "Your eyes are so beautiful. Are you a doll? Your eyes, nose and lips are all beautifully proportioned. Your face also has a slight resemblance to that of a female actress. Very delicate." 

To this, SUNGCHAN replied, "I'm most confident in my eyes. Fans often say I look like a deer." 

Immediately after that, Hong Seok-chun asked, "Would it be okay if I look into your eyes for a moment?" and initiated intense eye contact with SUNGCHAN. 

This startled SUNGCHAN and also alarmed the members of RIIZE, filling the entire studio with screams.
RIIZE
RIIZE
During ANTON's appraisal session that followed, Hong Seok-chun joked, "I heard you called your dad earlier asking for help." 

This comment brought a shy smile and awkward chuckle to ANTON and laughter from everyone else present.

Observing ANTON's outfit, Hong Seok-chun remarked, "Your style reminds me of your dad. It resembles what your dad used to like back in the day. He was really handsome and a true fashion leader at the time. And if I'm being honest with you, he was my type."

ANTON's eyes widened at his remark, but Hong Seok-chun just continued anyway; he looked at the camera and said, "Hey, Yoon Sang. You're doing well, right? Don't worry about your son. He's fine with me here.'" 
 

(Credit= '홍석천의 보석함' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지