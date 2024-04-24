뉴스
[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Complains to Lee Kwang Soo, "Why Are You Saying No to Guest on 'Running Man'?!'
[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Complains to Lee Kwang Soo, "Why Are You Saying No to Guest on 'Running Man'?!'

Published 2024.04.24
[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Complains to Lee Kwang Soo, "Why Are You Saying No to Guest on 'Running Man'?!'
Entertainer Yu Jae Seok complained to actor Lee Kwang Soo about him not joining "Running Man" as a guest. 

On April 23 episode of SBS' new television show "Whenever There's a Moment" (literal translation), Lee Kwang Soo joined as a guest. 

Before Lee Kwang Soo's arrival, the show's members, Yu Jae Seok and actor Yoo Yeon Seok, exchanged words about him.

Yu Jae Seok asked Yoo Yeon Seok, "Isn't Kwang Soo under the same company as you?"

He added playfully, ""Is his appearance on our show just a 'same agency privilege'? That's not quite the trend these days, you know."
Yu Jae Seok and Lee Kwang Soo
Just as the banter was heating up, Lee Kwang Soo entered the scene with an awkward smile.

Yu Jae Seok did not miss a beat, continuing his teasing. "Hey! We've been trying to get you on 'Running Man', but you keep turning us down. Why are you making your guest appearance on this one when you keep saying no to 'Running Man', huh?" 

Lee Kwang Soo's eyes widened in surprise at the unexpected mention of "Running Man." 

"Why bring up 'Running Man' here?" Lee Kwang Soo interjected.
Yu Jae Seok and Lee Kwang Soo
Ignoring the interruption, Yu Jae Seok went on, "I bet people will start thinking Yeon Seok pulled some strings to get you on this show. I'm getting a bit worried now."

Lee Kwang Soo could not help but respond loudly, "Nobody's going to think that! I get plenty of offers from other TV shows, okay?" 

His outburst made Yu Jae Seok and Yoo Yeon Seok laugh hard. 
Yu Jae Seok and Lee Kwang Soo
(Credit= SBS Whenever There's a Moment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지