[SBS Star] Homepage Master Gets Arrested on Suspicion of Trespassing Into an Arena Dressing Room

A 35-year-old Korean woman, presumably a homepage master of a K-pop boy group, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing into a dressing room of an arena in Japan where joint performances of J-pop and K-pop were being held.On April 14, the Police Department in Kanagawa Prefecture arrested Lee, 35, for intruding into the dressing room of K Arena Yokohama, a music venue situated in Yokohama, Japan.The report stated that around 10:25 PM on the 14th, Lee gained unauthorized access to the dressing room of K Arena Yokohama.According to the police, a music event featuring artists from Japan and Korea took place at the venue on that day.Among the lineup were EVNNE, KEY of SHINee, THE JET BOY BANGERZ, Da-iCE, TWS, FANTASTICS, THE BOYZ and RIIZE.It is speculated that Lee is a fan of one of the K-pop groups who performed at the venue that day.Following the conclusion of the event, staff members discovered a woman wearing a staff-only T-shirt in the dressing room.Noticing her lack of staff identification, they approached her.Lee promptly fled the scene, but the staff managed to detain her until the police officers arrived.To the staff, the woman did admit that she was not a member of the event staff, but repeatedly claimed she had simply "found" the staff-only T-shirt.After being detained, Lee also refuted the allegations, stating, "I was just searching for my ticket in the dressing room."Many K-pop fans are currently criticizing Lee for allegedly trespassing into the dressing room of their favorite idols' performance venue and potentially disrupting the privacy and security of the artists and their staff.(Credit= k-arena.com, 'performance__pr' X)(SBS Star)