뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "They All Get Caught Eventually" Shin Dong-yeob Talks about Stars with Bad Personalities
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "They All Get Caught Eventually" Shin Dong-yeob Talks about Stars with Bad Personalities

Published 2024.04.23 18:14 View Count
[SBS Star] "They All Get Caught Eventually" Shin Dong-yeob Talks about Stars with Bad Personalities
Comedian Shin Dong-yeob, who entered the entertainment industry in 1991, shared what he learned after watching many stars rising and falling.

Singer Kim Wan Sun and K-pop artist CHUNG HA guested on the April 22 episode of Shin Dong-yeob's YouTube show 'Zzanbro'.

During the episode, Shin Dong-yeob revealed that he majored in theater in college, leaving Kim Wan Sun surprised; "Really? Wow, I didn't know that! So that was why you were so good at acting!", she exclaimed.

Kim Wan Sun asked the comedian, "We had previously acted together once. Are you aware of that?"

"Of course, I'm well aware!", Shin Dong-yeob confidently responded, mentioning 'Vampire Idol', MBN's sitcom he starred in with many rookie actors.
Shin Dong-yeob
After mentioning that Kim Wan Sun appeared on the sitcom as a special guest, the comedian recalled how he played a married couple with veteran actress Kim Soo-mi.

Shin Dong-yeob then mentioned other cast members who starred in the sitcom with him, "There were three fabulous vampires in it, played by Kim Woo Bin, Lee Soo Hyuk, and Hong Jong Hyun. Many cast members were incredibly talented, and they soon rose to stardom."

"There was one person with exceptional talent, but things didn't seem to work out for her for a while. That person was Chun Woo Hee. THAT Chun Woo Hee!", he exclaimed, adding, "She blew up big time later on."
Shin Dong-yeob
"There are right timings for everyone.", noted Kim Wan Sun, and Shin Dong-yeob agreed; "I've come to understand how crucial timing can be. When someone is bound to success, it will inevitably find its way to them. It just comes at different times for everyone, whether sooner or later.", he said.

"But there's something even more important.", the comedian continued, "You see, there are individuals in the industry with terrible personalities. They all get caught eventually, sooner or later. Whether you become successful or get called out, it's all a matter of time.", Shin Dong-yeob concluded.
Shin Dong-yeob

(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지