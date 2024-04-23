[SBS Star] "They All Get Caught Eventually" Shin Dong-yeob Talks about Stars with Bad Personalities

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Comedian Shin Dong-yeob, who entered the entertainment industry in 1991, shared what he learned after watching many stars rising and falling.Singer Kim Wan Sun and K-pop artist CHUNG HA guested on the April 22 episode of Shin Dong-yeob's YouTube show 'Zzanbro'.During the episode, Shin Dong-yeob revealed that he majored in theater in college, leaving Kim Wan Sun surprised; "Really? Wow, I didn't know that! So that was why you were so good at acting!", she exclaimed.Kim Wan Sun asked the comedian, "We had previously acted together once. Are you aware of that?""Of course, I'm well aware!", Shin Dong-yeob confidently responded, mentioning 'Vampire Idol', MBN's sitcom he starred in with many rookie actors.After mentioning that Kim Wan Sun appeared on the sitcom as a special guest, the comedian recalled how he played a married couple with veteran actress Kim Soo-mi.Shin Dong-yeob then mentioned other cast members who starred in the sitcom with him, "There were three fabulous vampires in it, played by Kim Woo Bin, Lee Soo Hyuk, and Hong Jong Hyun. Many cast members were incredibly talented, and they soon rose to stardom.""There was one person with exceptional talent, but things didn't seem to work out for her for a while. That person was Chun Woo Hee. THAT Chun Woo Hee!", he exclaimed, adding, "She blew up big time later on.""There are right timings for everyone.", noted Kim Wan Sun, and Shin Dong-yeob agreed; "I've come to understand how crucial timing can be. When someone is bound to success, it will inevitably find its way to them. It just comes at different times for everyone, whether sooner or later.", he said."But there's something even more important.", the comedian continued, "You see, there are individuals in the industry with terrible personalities. They all get caught eventually, sooner or later. Whether you become successful or get called out, it's all a matter of time.", Shin Dong-yeob concluded.(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube)(SBS Star)