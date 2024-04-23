뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BBGIRLS Unfollows YUJEONG on Instagram After She Leaves the Group
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] BBGIRLS Unfollows YUJEONG on Instagram After She Leaves the Group

Published 2024.04.23 14:41 View Count
[SBS Star] BBGIRLS Unfollows YUJEONG on Instagram After She Leaves the Group
There are speculations circulating that YUJEONG of K-pop girl group BBGIRLS' departure from the group may not have been on friendly terms.

Earlier on April 22, BBGIRLS Company posted an announcement regarding the group online.

They stated, "BBGIRLS and Warner Music Korea mutually agreed not to renew their exclusive contract as it reached its expiration. We extend our gratitude to Warner Music Korea for their support thus far. Going forward, BBGIRLS will continue their activities under BBGIRLS Company."

They added, "Furthermore, YUJEONG has chosen to conclude her journey as a member of BBGIRLS after extensive deliberation. The other members also agreed to respect YUJEONG's decision. We sincerely appreciate her dedication to BBGIRLS up to this point, and our unwavering support for her remains steadfast as she ventures into the future." 
BBGIRLS
Then, on April 23, YUJEONG took to her Instagram to share the news with her fans herself. 

"I've chosen to pursue my endeavors in the industry not as a part of BBGIRLS, but under my own name, Nam Yu-jeong, following the conclusion of our contract with Warner Music Korea. It was something that I've contemplated hundreds and thousands of times," she said. 

Continuing, she expressed, "I've always been filled with fears and worries, with a small heart. I've been afraid of being a burden to someone and, at the same time, afraid of moving forward alone. However, from now on, I plan to leave my beloved past behind here and step forward into my next chapter." 

YUJEONG concluded by stating, "I'm going to sincerely support the future of BBGIRLS that MINYOUNG, EUNJI and YUNA will create. I'll always be here, so don't worry. I'm truly, truly grateful for everything. I love you all."
BBGIRLS
Her boyfriend, actor Lee Kyu-han, was the only one who liked the post, while none of the girls did.

What caught fans' attention was that EUNJI had recently unfollowed YUJEONG, and only the three of them, excluding YUJEONG, were spotted going on a trip together.

Speculations are swirling that their parting might not have been amicable, leading to a strain in their friendship.
BBGIRLS
(Credit= 'weare.bbgirls' Facebook, 'braveg_yj' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지