[SBS Star] BBGIRLS Unfollows YUJEONG on Instagram After She Leaves the Group

There are speculations circulating that YUJEONG of K-pop girl group BBGIRLS' departure from the group may not have been on friendly terms.Earlier on April 22, BBGIRLS Company posted an announcement regarding the group online.They stated, "BBGIRLS and Warner Music Korea mutually agreed not to renew their exclusive contract as it reached its expiration. We extend our gratitude to Warner Music Korea for their support thus far. Going forward, BBGIRLS will continue their activities under BBGIRLS Company."They added, "Furthermore, YUJEONG has chosen to conclude her journey as a member of BBGIRLS after extensive deliberation. The other members also agreed to respect YUJEONG's decision. We sincerely appreciate her dedication to BBGIRLS up to this point, and our unwavering support for her remains steadfast as she ventures into the future."Then, on April 23, YUJEONG took to her Instagram to share the news with her fans herself."I've chosen to pursue my endeavors in the industry not as a part of BBGIRLS, but under my own name, Nam Yu-jeong, following the conclusion of our contract with Warner Music Korea. It was something that I've contemplated hundreds and thousands of times," she said.Continuing, she expressed, "I've always been filled with fears and worries, with a small heart. I've been afraid of being a burden to someone and, at the same time, afraid of moving forward alone. However, from now on, I plan to leave my beloved past behind here and step forward into my next chapter."YUJEONG concluded by stating, "I'm going to sincerely support the future of BBGIRLS that MINYOUNG, EUNJI and YUNA will create. I'll always be here, so don't worry. I'm truly, truly grateful for everything. I love you all."Her boyfriend, actor Lee Kyu-han, was the only one who liked the post, while none of the girls did.What caught fans' attention was that EUNJI had recently unfollowed YUJEONG, and only the three of them, excluding YUJEONG, were spotted going on a trip together.Speculations are swirling that their parting might not have been amicable, leading to a strain in their friendship.(Credit= 'weare.bbgirls' Facebook, 'braveg_yj' Instagram)(SBS Star)