[SBS Star] "I Didn't Want to Lose Him" Han Ga In Tells Why She Married Yeon Jung Hoon in Her Early 20s

Actress Han Ga In, 42, revealed why she married actor Yeon Jung Hoon in her early twenties.On April 22, the YouTube show 'Very Personal Museum' (literal translation) released its first episode where Han Ga In guested; in this episode, two non-celebrity women in their twenties explored a private exhibition with a collection of photos from Han Ga In's past and had conversations about these photos with the actress herself."I noticed how the first picture displayed here is of you and your husband. I can tell how much you love him.", one of the two young women, Kang Sun-young, told Han Ga In."This exhibition showcases two decades' worth of my personal history. So, if my husband wasn't there, he might get a bit sulky about it.", Han Ga In playfully replied.During their talk, Han Ga In said, "Becoming an actress was something that happened to me rather than a choice I made. Several years after I debuted, I started to ponder whether this job was right for me. That question in me began when I was 25 or 26.""I had a rough time from when I was 27 to my early thirties.", she resumed, "Back then, each day, I was barely hanging on. I may have appeared to be doing well on the surface. But internally, I wasn't."However, Han Ga In said she did not want to regret her decision to pursue acting, "Even during the toughest times, when I questioned why I had chosen this path, I always reminded myself that it was my own choice. It was the best decision I could have made at the time. I didn't want to regret that.""I wanted to prove to the others that my choice wasn't wrong, that I was right after all.", she added.During the show, Han Ga In, who married in her early twenties, was asked if she always wanted to get married young; "I never thought that I would. Why did I get married at such a young age? It's the biggest mystery of my life.", the actress replied and laughed.She continued, "All jokes aside, I prioritized having a family over advancing my career back then. I met this wonderful person, and I didn't want to lose him.", adding, "I thought, if getting married wouldn't significantly impact my career, doing my job in a more stable condition would be better for me."Han Ga In expressed that the birth of her child was the most memorable moment in her life, sharing, "Before I became a mother, I used to be easily scared. I thought I had more flaws or weaknesses than others, so I tried to conceal them. But I have no fear now, for I have somebody to protect.""When my husband is playing with our child, it feels like I'm witnessing the ideal relationship between a father and child that I dreamed of having when I was a kid. Watching it, I feel my heart healing from the scar from my childhood where I didn't have that kind of happiness.", the actress added.Meanwhile, Han Ga In and Yeon Jung Hoon tied the knot in 2005; the couple welcomed their daughter in 2016 and their son in 2019.(Credit= '14F 일사에프' YouTube, 'hangaingagari' Instagram)(SBS Star)