[SBS Star] "I Didn't Want to Lose Him" Han Ga In Tells Why She Married Yeon Jung Hoon in Her Early 20s

On April 22, the YouTube show 'Very Personal Museum' (literal translation) released its first episode where Han Ga In guested; in this episode, two non-celebrity women in their twenties explored a private exhibition with a collection of photos from Han Ga In's past and had conversations about these photos with the actress herself.
"I noticed how the first picture displayed here is of you and your husband. I can tell how much you love him.", one of the two young women, Kang Sun-young, told Han Ga In.
"This exhibition showcases two decades' worth of my personal history. So, if my husband wasn't there, he might get a bit sulky about it.", Han Ga In playfully replied.
"I had a rough time from when I was 27 to my early thirties.", she resumed, "Back then, each day, I was barely hanging on. I may have appeared to be doing well on the surface. But internally, I wasn't."
However, Han Ga In said she did not want to regret her decision to pursue acting, "Even during the toughest times, when I questioned why I had chosen this path, I always reminded myself that it was my own choice. It was the best decision I could have made at the time. I didn't want to regret that."
"I wanted to prove to the others that my choice wasn't wrong, that I was right after all.", she added.
She continued, "All jokes aside, I prioritized having a family over advancing my career back then. I met this wonderful person, and I didn't want to lose him.", adding, "I thought, if getting married wouldn't significantly impact my career, doing my job in a more stable condition would be better for me."
"When my husband is playing with our child, it feels like I'm witnessing the ideal relationship between a father and child that I dreamed of having when I was a kid. Watching it, I feel my heart healing from the scar from my childhood where I didn't have that kind of happiness.", the actress added.
