뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Recalls 'Boys over Flowers' Production Team Telling Her She Was Too Old
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Recalls 'Boys over Flowers' Production Team Telling Her She Was Too Old

Published 2024.04.23 11:49 View Count
[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Recalls 'Boys over Flowers' Production Team Telling Her She Was Too Old
Actress Koo Hye Sun revealed some interesting behind-the-scenes details about her casting in "Boys over Flowers," her biggest hit from 2009.

On April 22 episode of ENA's television show "Hype Boy Scout," Koo Hye Sun made a guest appearance. 

As the hosts delved into the discussion, inevitably, the topic of "Boys over Flowers" arose.

Reflecting on her experience with the iconic drama, Koo Hye Sun candidly shared, "Interestingly, prior to filming 'Boys over Flowers,' I confronted quite a bit of disapproval from the production team during our pre-shoot meeting."

She continued, "They kept saying that I was too old for the role. I was 24 at the time. They basically discussed things they could have said in my absence right in front of me."
Koo Hye Sun
Since she was young back then, Koo Hye Sun expressed their comments had a profound emotional impact on her.

The actress explained, "I was really hurt. I ended up telling them that I was going to leave. My words were, 'You know what? I don't need this role. So, I'm going to leave now," as I got up from my seat." 

Koo Hye Sun then recounted, "As I got to my feet, the writer reached out, clasping my hand, and remarked, 'Hold on, the character we had in mind for 'Geum Jan-di' is similar to this.' That's how I became 'Geum Jan-di.'" 
Koo Hye Sun
Koo Hye Sun
Koo Hye Sun began her career as a commercial model for computers in 2002 before making her acting debut in MBC's sitcom 'Nonstop 5' in 2004. 

It was her role as 'Geum Jan-di' in KBS' drama "Boys over Flowers" that catapulted her to immense popularity.

"Boys over Flowers" was one of the hottest dramas of its time, adored not only in Korea but also in numerous other countries worldwide.

(Credit= ENA Hype Boy Scout, KBS Boys over Flowers) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지