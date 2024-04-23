[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Recalls 'Boys over Flowers' Production Team Telling Her She Was Too Old

이미지 확대하기

Actress Koo Hye Sun revealed some interesting behind-the-scenes details about her casting in "Boys over Flowers," her biggest hit from 2009.On April 22 episode of ENA's television show "Hype Boy Scout," Koo Hye Sun made a guest appearance.As the hosts delved into the discussion, inevitably, the topic of "Boys over Flowers" arose.Reflecting on her experience with the iconic drama, Koo Hye Sun candidly shared, "Interestingly, prior to filming 'Boys over Flowers,' I confronted quite a bit of disapproval from the production team during our pre-shoot meeting."She continued, "They kept saying that I was too old for the role. I was 24 at the time. They basically discussed things they could have said in my absence right in front of me."Since she was young back then, Koo Hye Sun expressed their comments had a profound emotional impact on her.The actress explained, "I was really hurt. I ended up telling them that I was going to leave. My words were, 'You know what? I don't need this role. So, I'm going to leave now," as I got up from my seat."Koo Hye Sun then recounted, "As I got to my feet, the writer reached out, clasping my hand, and remarked, 'Hold on, the character we had in mind for 'Geum Jan-di' is similar to this.' That's how I became 'Geum Jan-di.'"Koo Hye Sun began her career as a commercial model for computers in 2002 before making her acting debut in MBC's sitcom 'Nonstop 5' in 2004.It was her role as 'Geum Jan-di' in KBS' drama "Boys over Flowers" that catapulted her to immense popularity."Boys over Flowers" was one of the hottest dramas of its time, adored not only in Korea but also in numerous other countries worldwide.(Credit= ENA Hype Boy Scout, KBS Boys over Flowers)(SBS Star)