[SBS Star] "He Told Me that..." Lee Su-geun Gives an Update on Lee Seung Gi's Life as a Father

[SBS Star] "He Told Me that..." Lee Su-geun Gives an Update on Lee Seung Gi's Life as a Father
Entertainer Lee Su-geun gave an update on singer Lee Seung Gi's life as a father. 

On April 21 episode of SBS' television show "My Little Old Boy," Lee Su-geun and Eun Jiwon of K-pop boy group SECHSKIES were seen spending time with one another. 

While having some ramyeon together, Lee Su-geun reminisced about the past when they were part of KBS' television show "2 Days & 1 Night."

Lee Su-geun nostalgically remarked, "We've had our fair share of ramyeon together, haven't we? I mean, it's been over 17 years since we've known each other, and we definitely enjoyed plenty during our time on '2 Days & 1 Night.'"

Eun Jiwon smiled warmly, reflecting on their cherished memories of numerous ramyeon sessions.
Lee Su-geun, with a curious tone, then asked, "Have you been seeing anyone long-term since your divorce?"

Eun Jiwon nodded in affirmation, "Yeah, there was someone a while back, but not recently."

This response sparked Lee Su-geun's concern about Eun Jiwon's mother wanting grandchildren.

To this, Eun Jiwon told him, "I've already talked to my mom about it. I've told her I don't plan on having kids. Honestly, it's just not something I feel drawn to at all."

As a father of two sons, Lee Su-geun remarked, "Having children is a wonderful experience. You know, Seung Gi became a father not too long ago. He's been pretty occupied with looking after his baby lately. I gave him a call the other day, and he was like, 'Oh, hyung! I'm in the middle of taking care of my daughter.'"; Lee Seung Gi and his wife actress Lee Dain had their first child in February. 

Eun Jiwon replied, "Yeah, all the members of SECHSKIES have children," before firmly stating, "But for me, it's still a no. I've made up my mind not to have any."
(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy, 'xx__dain' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
