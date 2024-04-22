뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Reacts to Yu Jae Seok Saying His Trip with Lee Sunbin Is Part of 'Love Marketing'
Published 2024.04.22
Actor Lee Kwang Soo responded to entertainer Yu Jae Seok saying that his recent trip to Japan with his longtime girlfriend actress Lee Sunbin is part of "love marketing." 

On April 22, some details about the first episode of SBS' new television show "Whenever There's a Moment" (literal translation) were revealed; the episode is scheduled to air on April 23.

According to "Whenever There's a Gap," in the upcoming episode, viewers can expect to see the show's cast members Lee Kwang Soo, Yu Jae Seok and actor Yoo Yeon Seok spending time together.
As the three stars gather for a casual hangout, Yoo Yeon Seok remarks to Lee Kwang Soo, "Hey, Kwang Soo. Did you get a perm or did you just give your hair a good wash as if you're washing a mop?" 

He then candidly shares his thoughts on Lee Kwang Soo's hairstyle, quipping, "It kind of looks like you've got a mop sitting on your head."

Quick to seek mediation, Lee Kwang Soo turns to Yu Jae Seok, but instead of diffusing the situation, Yu Jae Seok playfully adds fuel to the fire, saying, "Well, as long as you're happy. By the way, I saw some photos of you and Sunbin in Japan online."

Lee Kwang Soo jumps up, saying, "Why are you bringing that up now?" and Yu Jae Seok jokingly tells him, "You know, I don't think you've quite grasped the latest marketing techniques. If you go about it that way, it's pretty obvious that you were marketing. Wasn't that just a form of 'love marketing'?"
Immediately, Lee Kwang Soo goes, "What? What are you talking about? 'Love marketing'? What do you mean?! That's ridiculous!" 

After that, Yoo Yeon Seok completed the saga of "love marketing" by coming up with the headline of the article, saying, "Still in Love with One Another." 

Resigning to the teasing, Lee Kwang Soo burst into laughter before chiming in, "Honestly, there's no such thing as 'love marketing.' We simply went on a trip to enjoy ourselves."
Previously in December 2018, Lee Kwang Soo and Lee Sunbin confirmed their 5-month relationship.

They have been together for about six years now; they are one of the longest dating celebrity couples.

(Credit= SBS Whenever There's a Moment, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
