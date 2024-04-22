[SBS Star] Yoona Shares She Auditioned for over 200 Times Before She Debuted as Girls' Generation

On April 21, Yoona guested on singer Jung Jae-hyung's YouTube show "Fairy Table."
Yoona stated, "Back when I was a young student, I liked to perform when I participated in those talent contests at school. I used to sing and dance to S.E.S and Fin.K.L songs."
She continued, "There used to be an advertising poster of public auditions that SM Entertainment artists always complain about, but I actually went to the audition after seeing that poster."
She resumed, "When I got to the venue, the casting directors were all like, 'You're pretty much why we can't stop holding public auditions even though some people don't like it.' They liked me. I was 13 years old then."
"I debuted as Girls' Generation while filming a drama. I auditioned a lot before that. I auditioned over 200 times for commercials, movies and dramas combined. Among them, there were things I passed and things I failed. For one particular commercial, I auditioned for many, many times."
Yoona added, "My demeanor gradually evolved though. I used to be reserved at the auditions, but I eventually gained the confidence to say, 'I'll try it this way.' It was a generally positive experience, and the entire journey sparked my passion."
Yoona remarked, "If I didn't succeed, I took a look at the outcome. I then realized that some things may suit others better than myself. So, even now, if things I didn't initially choose turn out well, I believe it's the result of that choice."
(Credit= '요정재형' YouTube, SM Entertainment)
(SBS Star)