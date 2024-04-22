뉴스
[SBS Star] Byul Recalls HAHA Telling Her to Get Out of His Face If She Was Not Going to Marry Him
[SBS Star] Byul Recalls HAHA Telling Her to Get Out of His Face If She Was Not Going to Marry Him

[SBS Star] Byul Recalls HAHA Telling Her to Get Out of His Face If She Was Not Going to Marry Him
Singer Byul reminisced the time when her husband singer HAHA told her to get out of his face if she was not going to marry him. 

On April 19, Byul guested on dancer AIKI's YouTube show. 

In the video, Byul and AIKI were enjoying a meal and chatting at a restaurant.

During their meal, AIKI joked, "You know how they say when you eat something delicious, you think of your family? Honestly, I'm not thinking of anyone right now."

Hearing this, Byul chuckled and responded, "Oh...! Funny you say that because I actually did think of my husband. That's why I recorded a video of the food earlier. I sent it to my husband with a message saying, 'Honey, let's try this together sometime.'"
Byul
As the conversation shifted to family, Byul mentioned winding down by watching TVING's dating show "Transit Love" with HAHA at the end of the day, once they were finished with their parenting duties.

She said, "While watching it, I couldn't help but think, 'If HAHA weren't my husband, I might still be single.' You see, it's a dating show, and you get to witness all sorts of dating styles, but I could always spot at least one big flaw in those guys. Even if I were to compare HAHA to all other types of men, there's just no one quite like him," expressing affection for HAHA. 
Byul
In response to her remark, AIKI asked, "Do you still love your husband?" 

Byul responded, "Everything between us began with him proposing marriage when we weren't even dating. It all started out unexpectedly like that. So, it's not really a question of whether I still love him or not. It's more like nothing has changed between the beginning and now."

Byul further elaborated, "I didn't have his number when he first proposed to me. One day, I received a text from an unknown number in the morning. It read, 'Byul, this is Dong-hoon (HAHA's real name). We're at the right age to get married, aren't we? We should get married. Let's get married." 

When AIKI praised HAHA's courage, Byul laughed and stated, "Well, it's romantic because we ended up getting married and having children together. He even once told me, 'If you're not going to marry me, then get out of my face.' He was seriously crazy." 

Continuing, Byul added, "But living together, I can't say I ever found him to be a heartthrob, but he's incredibly funny. I think it's important to have a similar sense of humor," then smiled. 
 

(Credit= '아이키 AIKI' YouTube, 'sweetstar0001' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
