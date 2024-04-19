[SBS Star] "I'm Happier than I've Ever Been" Ji Yeon Says She Will Marry Hwang Jae-gyun in Her Next Life

이미지 확대하기

Ji Yeon of K-pop girl group T-ARA expressed immense love for her husband professional baseball player Hwang Jae-gyun.On April 18, Ji Yeon updated her YouTube channel with a video of her having a picnic at Hangang Park with non-celebrity friends.While having Korean friend chicken together, they played "This or That Game" together.After a series of random questions, they came to the question, "If you were born again, would you choose to get the opportunity to marry the person you desire or have the appearance you want?"While her friends chose the latter one, Ji Yeon said without hesitation, "I would choose the former."She explained, "Even if I were born again, I would still marry my husband."Her friends then agreed, saying, "Oh, you've already lived with your current appearance, so there's no need to choose the latter option! We get it."But Ji Yeon emphasized that was not the reason, she told them, "It's just that I want to be married to my husband again, even in my next life."Furthermore, when asked, "If you had the chance to travel to either the future or the past, which direction would you choose to go?"Ji Yeon's friends chose the opposite answer to Ji Yeon's again: they expressed a desire to go to the past, while Ji Yeon opted for the future.Surprised, her friends asked why she wanted to go to the future and Ji Yeon expressed, "Well, I'm happier than ever now. Since I'm the happiest at the moment, and am curious about the future, I want to go to the future."Adding with a smile, "I'm really happy with the way things are for me at the moment," once again emphasizing her happy married life with Hwang Jae-gyun.Hwang Jae-gyun, born in 1987, is six years older than Ji Yeon, who was born in 1993.The couple announced their relationship to the public in February 2022, and later that year, they held their wedding in December.(Credit= '지연 JIYEON' YouTube, ''JIYEON2__' Instagram)(SBS Star)