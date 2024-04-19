[SBS Star] Park Ha Seon Shares How She Keeps Herself Calm During Fights with Ryu Soo Young

이미지 확대하기

Actress Park Ha Seon shared that she purposely chooses to message her husband actor Ryu Soo Young when she is angry, instead of having a face-to-face talk.On April 18 episode of JTBC's television show "Refresh," Park Ha Seon revealed the method of resolving conflicts with Ryu Soo Young.On the broadcast that day, a solution to their constant conflict was provided to a married couple who always exchange harsh words with one another.A psychiatrist conducted a psychological assessment on this couple first, and then said the following: "Speak to each other using honorifics."The wife responded though, "We tried that before, but we always mix in jokes into the things we say to each other, so it's really difficult to do that."The psychiatrist commented, "You may say those things as a joke, but there are likely sincere feelings and subconscious thoughts intertwined within them."After receiving advice from the psychiatrist, the couple began using honorifics when addressing each other in their conversations.Despite their efforts, they continued exchanging insults, but now in honorific language.So, they chose to communicate by writing things down, following the psychiatrist's advice to continue the conversation through written notes instead of speaking.Watching this couple, Park Ha Seon said, "If I have something I really want to say, but feel like we might argue, I use KakaoTalk (mobile messenger) to talk to my husband. He doesn't like it much, but I don't want to get angry or shout in front of our child, so I write things down. That makes us fight less."Another host Kim Sae-rom agreed, stating, "That's true. That gives me time to reconsider everything and sort out my thoughts. Even if I begin typing, 'You jerk, how could you...?!' then I pause and think, 'Wait a minute...' A lot of the times, I end up deleting what I typed on my phone. It definitely helps me to rationalize."Park Ha Seon then jokingly added, "It's also because I know that he might screenshot my messages, and you know... They can be used as evidence in the future, potentially putting me in a disadvantageous position."(Credit= JTBC Refresh, MBC FM4U)(SBS Star)