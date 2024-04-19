뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Mijoo ♥ Song Bum-keun Have Been Lovestagramming All Along?
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Mijoo ♥ Song Bum-keun Have Been Lovestagramming All Along?

Published 2024.04.19 14:29 View Count
[SBS Star] Mijoo ♥ Song Bum-keun Have Been Lovestagramming All Along?
It turned out Mijoo of disbanded K-pop girl group Lovelyz and goalkeeper Song Bum-keun have been lovestagramming all this time. 

Back on April 18, Mijoo and Song Bum-keun confirmed their relationship after rumors started spreading about the possibility of them being in a relationship. 

According to some reports that followed, Mijoo was frequently seen traveling to Japan to spend time with Song Bum-keun, who currently works there. 
Mijoo and Song Bum-keun
Mijoo and Song Bum-keun
In the wake of their confirmation, eagle-eyed fans unearthed a trove of evidence suggesting that the pair had been subtly hinting at their affection all along through their Instagram. 

They frequently shared photos taken at identical locations and times, a.k.a lovestagramming. 

Additionally, there were lots of images showcasing them wearing matching clothes and rings. 

Their latest Instagram Story posted on April 17 was also the same photo with the same background music―"Time of Our Life" by boy band DAY6. 
Mijoo and Song Bum-keun
Mijoo and Song Bum-keun
Mijoo and Song Bum-keun
After Lovelyz's contract with management agency Woollim Entertainment expired in 2021, the group sadly disbanded, and the group's members went their separate ways, each pursuing individual paths.

Lately, Mijoo has been captivating audiences with her endearingly quirky antics and charming personality on various television shows, earning her a surge of attention and affection from fans across the globe. 

Song Bum-keun is part of the Japanese professional soccer club Shonan Bellmare, which calls Hiratsuka home—a vibrant locale within the Greater Tokyo Area.

They have a three-year gap, with Mijoo being the older one; Mijoo was born in 1994, while Song Bum-keun was born in 1997. 
Mijoo and Song Bum-keun
(Credit= 'queen.chu_s' 'bumkeun_song' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지