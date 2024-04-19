[SBS Star] Mijoo ♥ Song Bum-keun Have Been Lovestagramming All Along?

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

It turned out Mijoo of disbanded K-pop girl group Lovelyz and goalkeeper Song Bum-keun have been lovestagramming all this time.Back on April 18, Mijoo and Song Bum-keun confirmed their relationship after rumors started spreading about the possibility of them being in a relationship.According to some reports that followed, Mijoo was frequently seen traveling to Japan to spend time with Song Bum-keun, who currently works there.In the wake of their confirmation, eagle-eyed fans unearthed a trove of evidence suggesting that the pair had been subtly hinting at their affection all along through their Instagram.They frequently shared photos taken at identical locations and times, a.k.a lovestagramming.Additionally, there were lots of images showcasing them wearing matching clothes and rings.Their latest Instagram Story posted on April 17 was also the same photo with the same background music―"Time of Our Life" by boy band DAY6.After Lovelyz's contract with management agency Woollim Entertainment expired in 2021, the group sadly disbanded, and the group's members went their separate ways, each pursuing individual paths.Lately, Mijoo has been captivating audiences with her endearingly quirky antics and charming personality on various television shows, earning her a surge of attention and affection from fans across the globe.Song Bum-keun is part of the Japanese professional soccer club Shonan Bellmare, which calls Hiratsuka home—a vibrant locale within the Greater Tokyo Area.They have a three-year gap, with Mijoo being the older one; Mijoo was born in 1994, while Song Bum-keun was born in 1997.(Credit= 'queen.chu_s' 'bumkeun_song' Instagram)(SBS Star)