[SBS Star] Don Lee Tells Why He & Ye Jung Hwa Are Having a Wedding Ceremony 3 Years After Marrying

On April 18, Don Lee sat down for an interview at a coffee place in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, to discuss his upcoming film, 'The Roundup: Punishment'.
'The Roundup: Punishment' is the fourth installment of 'The Roundup', the crime-action movie series that revolves around detective 'Ma Seok-do' (Don Lee).
Recently, two cast members of 'The Roundup: Punishment', Don Lee and Park Ji-hwan, shared some exciting personal updates.
However, Don Lee's agency, Big Punch Entertainment, recently announced that the couple has decided to hold a belated wedding ceremony; the ceremony will be on May 25, somewhere in Seoul.
In addition to this happy news, Park Ji-hwan also announced that he is having a wedding ceremony with his non-celebrity wife, whom he married during the COVID-19 pandemic without a wedding ceremony.
Park Ji-hwan's wedding ceremony will take place on April 27, three days after the release of 'The Roundup: Punishment'.
The actor then talked about his own upcoming wedding ceremony, sharing a behind-the-scenes story.
"The two of us had no intention of having a wedding ceremony at first. My wife said, 'We can live without that. Building a good life together is what matters.'. But parents from both sides wanted it, so we decided to have a small, private ceremony.", he remarked.
When questioned if he would catch the bouquet at Park Ji-hwan's wedding, Don Lee laughed and said, "Do men these days do that? There's nothing settled yet, though."
(Credit= 'yejunghwa' Instagram, ABO Entertainment, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)
(SBS Star)