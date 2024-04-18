[SBS Star] Don Lee Tells Why He & Ye Jung Hwa Are Having a Wedding Ceremony 3 Years After Marrying

이미지 확대하기

Korean-American actor Don Lee mentioned his upcoming wedding ceremony with his wife, model Ye Jung Hwa.On April 18, Don Lee sat down for an interview at a coffee place in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, to discuss his upcoming film, 'The Roundup: Punishment'.'The Roundup: Punishment' is the fourth installment of 'The Roundup', the crime-action movie series that revolves around detective 'Ma Seok-do' (Don Lee).Recently, two cast members of 'The Roundup: Punishment', Don Lee and Park Ji-hwan, shared some exciting personal updates.Don Lee and his wife Ye Jung Hwa, 17 years younger than him, went public with their relationship in 2016 and tied the knot in 2021 without a wedding ceremony.However, Don Lee's agency, Big Punch Entertainment, recently announced that the couple has decided to hold a belated wedding ceremony; the ceremony will be on May 25, somewhere in Seoul.In addition to this happy news, Park Ji-hwan also announced that he is having a wedding ceremony with his non-celebrity wife, whom he married during the COVID-19 pandemic without a wedding ceremony.Park Ji-hwan's wedding ceremony will take place on April 27, three days after the release of 'The Roundup: Punishment'.Don Lee expressed joy over his co-star's good news, "It's certainly a cause for celebration. I have a promotion schedule for the film lined up that week, but I'll see if I can make some changes and attend the ceremony if possible."The actor then talked about his own upcoming wedding ceremony, sharing a behind-the-scenes story."The two of us had no intention of having a wedding ceremony at first. My wife said, 'We can live without that. Building a good life together is what matters.'. But parents from both sides wanted it, so we decided to have a small, private ceremony.", he remarked.When questioned if he would catch the bouquet at Park Ji-hwan's wedding, Don Lee laughed and said, "Do men these days do that? There's nothing settled yet, though."Meanwhile, 'The Roundup: Punishment' is set to premiere on April 24.(Credit= 'yejunghwa' Instagram, ABO Entertainment, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)(SBS Star)