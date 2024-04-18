뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Don Lee Tells Why He & Ye Jung Hwa Are Having a Wedding Ceremony 3 Years After Marrying
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Don Lee Tells Why He & Ye Jung Hwa Are Having a Wedding Ceremony 3 Years After Marrying

Published 2024.04.18 18:20 View Count
[SBS Star] Don Lee Tells Why He & Ye Jung Hwa Are Having a Wedding Ceremony 3 Years After Marrying
Korean-American actor Don Lee mentioned his upcoming wedding ceremony with his wife, model Ye Jung Hwa.

On April 18, Don Lee sat down for an interview at a coffee place in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, to discuss his upcoming film, 'The Roundup: Punishment'.

'The Roundup: Punishment' is the fourth installment of 'The Roundup', the crime-action movie series that revolves around detective 'Ma Seok-do' (Don Lee).

Recently, two cast members of 'The Roundup: Punishment', Don Lee and Park Ji-hwan, shared some exciting personal updates.
Don Lee
Don Lee and his wife Ye Jung Hwa, 17 years younger than him, went public with their relationship in 2016 and tied the knot in 2021 without a wedding ceremony.

However, Don Lee's agency, Big Punch Entertainment, recently announced that the couple has decided to hold a belated wedding ceremony; the ceremony will be on May 25, somewhere in Seoul.

In addition to this happy news, Park Ji-hwan also announced that he is having a wedding ceremony with his non-celebrity wife, whom he married during the COVID-19 pandemic without a wedding ceremony.

Park Ji-hwan's wedding ceremony will take place on April 27, three days after the release of 'The Roundup: Punishment'.
Don Lee
Don Lee expressed joy over his co-star's good news, "It's certainly a cause for celebration. I have a promotion schedule for the film lined up that week, but I'll see if I can make some changes and attend the ceremony if possible."

The actor then talked about his own upcoming wedding ceremony, sharing a behind-the-scenes story.

"The two of us had no intention of having a wedding ceremony at first. My wife said, 'We can live without that. Building a good life together is what matters.'. But parents from both sides wanted it, so we decided to have a small, private ceremony.", he remarked.

When questioned if he would catch the bouquet at Park Ji-hwan's wedding, Don Lee laughed and said, "Do men these days do that? There's nothing settled yet, though."
Don Lee
Meanwhile, 'The Roundup: Punishment' is set to premiere on April 24.

(Credit= 'yejunghwa' Instagram, ABO Entertainment, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지