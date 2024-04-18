[SBS Star] "The Group Disbanded, and..." Secret Song Ji-eun Talks about the Time Her Dream Ended

이미지 확대하기

Song Ji-eun of K-pop girl group Secret, which has been halting activities since 2016, shared her experience of dealing with the disappointment of her dream ending.On April 17, the YouTube channel 'Mic Impact' uploaded a video titled, 'WERACLE Park Wi ♥︎ Secret Song Ji-eun Open Up about Facing Unexpected Twists in Life', featuring Song Ji-eun and her fiancé Park Wi, a YouTuber.In the video, the couple shared their stories centered around the theme of dreams."Becoming a singer on TV has been my dream since I was a child.", Song Ji-eun remarked, "I devoted my school years to pursuing my goal and eventually debuted when I was 20. I achieved my dream.""However, my dream of becoming a singer had a specific shape. It was not something that could span an entire life. So, after becoming a singer, I suddenly felt like I had lost my sense of purpose in life. I felt quite lost during my twenties. It was as if I were standing in the middle of nowhere.", she added.Song Ji-eun continued, "Then, circumstances happened where I couldn't continue my singing career. My dream vanished, and I felt like it would never come true again. I thought, 'Maybe I shouldn't limit my dreams to a specific shape.'.""I was in a girl group for a long time. And I had some expectations for the direction of my life. I didn't expect the group's disbandment, yet it happened anyway. That's when I realized that life doesn't always go as expected.", the singer remarked."At first, the reality left me feeling disheartened for a while.", Song Ji-eun resumed, "I felt defeated. I used to think, 'This is so far from the life I had pictured.'.""But then I started thinking differently. Maybe it was a chance to change my life for the better. I was in the same situation as before, but everything changed as I changed how I saw things. 'This might be an opportunity', and, 'My life is a failure', are very different views.""When faced with an unexpected turn in life, remember that it may be an opportunity presenting itself.", the singer concluded, delivering a positive message to everyone watching.Secret, a group that debuted in 2009 under TS Entertainment, has been halting its activities since 2016 due to a dispute with the agency.TS Entertainment ceased operations in January 2021, and Song Ji-eun is currently with WERACLE Factory, a company founded by her fiancé Park Wi.(Credit= '마이크임팩트' YouTube, TS Entertainment)(SBS Star)