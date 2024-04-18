[SBS Star] "The Group Disbanded, and..." Secret Song Ji-eun Talks about the Time Her Dream Ended

On April 17, the YouTube channel 'Mic Impact' uploaded a video titled, 'WERACLE Park Wi ♥︎ Secret Song Ji-eun Open Up about Facing Unexpected Twists in Life', featuring Song Ji-eun and her fiancé Park Wi, a YouTuber.
In the video, the couple shared their stories centered around the theme of dreams.
"Becoming a singer on TV has been my dream since I was a child.", Song Ji-eun remarked, "I devoted my school years to pursuing my goal and eventually debuted when I was 20. I achieved my dream."
"However, my dream of becoming a singer had a specific shape. It was not something that could span an entire life. So, after becoming a singer, I suddenly felt like I had lost my sense of purpose in life. I felt quite lost during my twenties. It was as if I were standing in the middle of nowhere.", she added.
"I was in a girl group for a long time. And I had some expectations for the direction of my life. I didn't expect the group's disbandment, yet it happened anyway. That's when I realized that life doesn't always go as expected.", the singer remarked.
"At first, the reality left me feeling disheartened for a while.", Song Ji-eun resumed, "I felt defeated. I used to think, 'This is so far from the life I had pictured.'."
"When faced with an unexpected turn in life, remember that it may be an opportunity presenting itself.", the singer concluded, delivering a positive message to everyone watching.
TS Entertainment ceased operations in January 2021, and Song Ji-eun is currently with WERACLE Factory, a company founded by her fiancé Park Wi.
(Credit= '마이크임팩트' YouTube, TS Entertainment)
(SBS Star)