뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "The Group Disbanded, and..." Secret Song Ji-eun Talks about the Time Her Dream Ended
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "The Group Disbanded, and..." Secret Song Ji-eun Talks about the Time Her Dream Ended

Published 2024.04.18 15:00 View Count
[SBS Star] "The Group Disbanded, and..." Secret Song Ji-eun Talks about the Time Her Dream Ended
Song Ji-eun of K-pop girl group Secret, which has been halting activities since 2016, shared her experience of dealing with the disappointment of her dream ending.

On April 17, the YouTube channel 'Mic Impact' uploaded a video titled, 'WERACLE Park Wi ♥︎ Secret Song Ji-eun Open Up about Facing Unexpected Twists in Life', featuring Song Ji-eun and her fiancé Park Wi, a YouTuber.

In the video, the couple shared their stories centered around the theme of dreams.

"Becoming a singer on TV has been my dream since I was a child.", Song Ji-eun remarked, "I devoted my school years to pursuing my goal and eventually debuted when I was 20. I achieved my dream."

"However, my dream of becoming a singer had a specific shape. It was not something that could span an entire life. So, after becoming a singer, I suddenly felt like I had lost my sense of purpose in life. I felt quite lost during my twenties. It was as if I were standing in the middle of nowhere.", she added.
Song Ji-eun
Song Ji-eun continued, "Then, circumstances happened where I couldn't continue my singing career. My dream vanished, and I felt like it would never come true again. I thought, 'Maybe I shouldn't limit my dreams to a specific shape.'."

"I was in a girl group for a long time. And I had some expectations for the direction of my life. I didn't expect the group's disbandment, yet it happened anyway. That's when I realized that life doesn't always go as expected.", the singer remarked.

"At first, the reality left me feeling disheartened for a while.", Song Ji-eun resumed, "I felt defeated. I used to think, 'This is so far from the life I had pictured.'."
Song Ji-eun
"But then I started thinking differently. Maybe it was a chance to change my life for the better. I was in the same situation as before, but everything changed as I changed how I saw things. 'This might be an opportunity', and, 'My life is a failure', are very different views."

"When faced with an unexpected turn in life, remember that it may be an opportunity presenting itself.", the singer concluded, delivering a positive message to everyone watching.
Song Ji-eun
Secret, a group that debuted in 2009 under TS Entertainment, has been halting its activities since 2016 due to a dispute with the agency.

TS Entertainment ceased operations in January 2021, and Song Ji-eun is currently with WERACLE Factory, a company founded by her fiancé Park Wi.
 

(Credit= '마이크임팩트' YouTube, TS Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지