[SBS Star] Kim Ji Won Tells What She Learned from Playing 'Queen of Tears' 'Hong Hae-in'

Actress Kim Ji Won shared what she learned from playing Hong Hae-in in "Queen of Tears" during her recent interview.On April 17, one fashion magazine released Kim Ji Won's interview and photos for their May issue.During the interview, when asked about what she wants to cherish forever, like jewelry that never loses its beauty over time, Kim Ji Won responded, "With age, I find my values change. My previous values would get replaced by new ones."She continued, "Rather than rigidly holding onto 'I must preserve this!' I've embraced a mindset of daily learning. Playing Hong Hae-in in 'Queen of Tears' taught me the virtues of honesty and courage in every aspect."Kim Ji Won-Kim Soo Hyun-led "Queen of Tears," achieving an impressive nationwide average viewership of 20.7% by its 12th episode, has captured the hearts of viewers far and wide, ranking as the second highest-rated tvN drama; it portrays the poignant journey of a couple rediscovering love three years into their marriage.Reflecting on her definition of love, Kim Ji Won shared, "There is one of Hae-in's lines that's stuck with me. It is, 'To me, love isn't about doing something grand, but about being there no matter what.' I found that line really beautiful. I believe love is about being there to support each other, whether in good times or tough moments, when we hit rock bottom."Kim Ji Won's acting skills have long been recognized, with characters like Yoon Myung-joo in "Descendants of the Sun" and Yeom Mi-jung in "My Liberation Notes" continuing to be remembered and mentioned by people even after a long time.About her past roles, she commented, "Looking back, the characters I've portrayed have been strong, principled individuals whom I'd always want to cheer on. They had clear beliefs and values, just like the viewers, and I've learned a lot from them as well."(Credit= 'cosmopolitankorea' Instagram, tvN Queen of Tears)(SBS Star)