[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin Shares How Nice It Was to Go On a Baseball Game Date with Hyun Bin Last Month

Actress Son Ye-jin mentioned how enjoyable it was to have a baseball game date with her husband actor Hyun Bin last month.On April 16, Son Ye-jin made an appearance at an event hosted by a cosmetic brand in Taiwan.At the event, she took time chatting with Taiwanese media, answering their questions with warmth.Son Ye-jin chuckled when asked about being hailed as a 'goddess', saying, "I'm just an average person. It feels a bit embarrassing hearing that."She went on, "Anyway, I'm grateful and happy that people see me that way. I believe that's all thanks to all those ads that made me look good. I can't say how long I'll keep up the goddess vibe, but I'll keep hitting the gym to stay healthy and age gracefully."Regarding her recent buzz-worthy date with Hyun Bin to the "MLB World Tour: Seoul Series 2024," Son Ye-jin shared, "It was a big game, and we were fortunate to receive an invitation from the organizers."With a smile, she added, "When my husband asked, 'Do you want to go together?' I haven't been to many baseball games, but the times I did go were really fun. So, I happily joined him. And it was nice."On this day, Son Ye-jin also opened up about the changes she has experienced since becoming a mother.The actress said, "Honestly, I barely have any 'me' time these days. Family time takes up most of my day now. Apart from my workout and self-care routines, the little time I do get is usually when my child is napping or asleep at night. Those moments are precious to me. I try to squeeze in some 'me' time then, whether it's catching up on TV shows, scrolling through my phone or simply taking a moment to relax."She resumed, "But since becoming a mom, I've found myself wanting to play the role of a nurturing mother even more."(Credit= 'yejinhand' Instagram, Coupang Play)(SBS Star)