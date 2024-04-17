뉴스
[SBS Star] The Real Drama Off-Screen: Nam Gyu Ri Opens Up About Manipulative Co-Stars
Published 2024.04.17 15:35 View Count
Behind the glitz of the K-drama scene, actress Nam Gyu Ri revealed the shocking truth about her manipulative co-stars. 

On April 16 episode of SBS' television show "Strong Heart VS," Nam Gyu Ri made a guest appearance. 

During the conversation, Nam Gyu Ri confessed that she had only realized later that she had been ostracized by other actresses. 

"At first, I didn't even know I was being ostracized. I thought I was just spending much time alone because I'm a bit different from others." 

"But there were a few times when I went to gatherings where many actresses were part of, and it turned out I was being ostracized. I found out a few years later," she revealed. 

Nam Gyu Ri continued to share, "They basically only called me to come to the gathering when they needed someone to drive. They always told me to bring my car because they all left their cars home. They did that when we had to go to places that are difficult to drive." 
Afterward, Nam Gyu Ri shared the trigger for realizing she had been ostracized.

"A few years later, I got to work on a project with a member of one of the groups. After the project ended, we kept in touch. That was when I found out. I heard that other actresses would constantly check what kind of projects I were working on and stuff." 

To this, the hosts responded, "Oh, really? They must've been jealous of you!" 

Nam Gyu Ri then concluded, "I think some people can envy and feel jealous of what they don't have. It's natural. But I'm continually taken aback by that aspect of people when times are good. So, it's nice to receive calls when things are going well. I wonder who would sincerely congratulate me when things are going well." 
(Credit= SBS Strong Heart VS) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지