[SBS Star] Jo Kwon Recounts the End of His Long-Term Relationship with Someone He Hoped to Marry
Published 2024.04.17 15:50
Jo Kwon of K-pop boy group 2AM opened up about his recent breakup.

On the April 16 broadcast of SBS' talk show 'Strong Heart VS', Jo Kwon guested and shared a backstory of his emotive vocals at 2AM's debut song, 'This Song', a sentimental love song.

"I became a trainee when I was 13 and made my debut when I was 20. I was so busy that I didn't have time for a relationship.", the singer said, adding that having no experience with love, he could not comprehend the heart-wrenching lyrics of 'This Song'.

He continued, "On stage, I tried to relate to the song's feelings by thinking about personal challenges I've faced, such as family matters and the hardships I went through during my trainee days."

"But now I understand what those lyrics meant.", Jo Kwon, 34, commented before opening up about his love life for the first time.
Jo Kwon
"I had been in one relationship, and it was a long one. I think I loved the person very much. I'm born to be a performer, and everyone knows that. But if this person had asked me to throw out my singing career and live an ordinary life with them, I would have said yes.", he remarked.

Jo Kwon revealed that the person he talked about is not a celebrity and that he is no longer with them.

The singer said the experience of love has changed how he sings, "My singing in the songs recorded after going through a relationship and breakup feel completely different compared to how I sang in 'This song' from 16 years ago."
Jo Kwon
Jo Kwon then recounted how hard he tried to reconnect with his ex after their relationship ended; "We had broken up a year ago. Every day since then, I have written letters to my ex. I sent some of them to my ex with the help of our mutual friend."

"Once, I scored two tickets for a Bruno Mars (American singer-songwriter) concert in Korea. I knew how much my ex liked the singer, so I sent the tickets to my ex. However, they sent them back.", the singer recalled.
Jo Kwon
"After that, so many things happened between us. Eventually, I met my ex in their neighborhood one day.", he recalled, adding, "The expression on my ex's face showed that they didn't love me anymore."

"When they said we should stop hanging on to our relationship, the rain started pouring down like a rainstorm. The moment felt like a scene from a film or a drama."

After mentioning that his ex was someone he hoped to marry, Jo Kwon added, "I did everything I could to turn their mind. I kneeled at their feet, grabbed their leg, and begged them not to leave."

"Relationships can end without a clear reason. We had been together for years, and all of that fell apart in five minutes.", the singer concluded.
Jo Kwon
(Credit= SBS Strong Heart VS)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
