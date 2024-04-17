[SBS Star] Jo Kwon Recounts the End of His Long-Term Relationship with Someone He Hoped to Marry

On the April 16 broadcast of SBS' talk show 'Strong Heart VS', Jo Kwon guested and shared a backstory of his emotive vocals at 2AM's debut song, 'This Song', a sentimental love song.
"I became a trainee when I was 13 and made my debut when I was 20. I was so busy that I didn't have time for a relationship.", the singer said, adding that having no experience with love, he could not comprehend the heart-wrenching lyrics of 'This Song'.
He continued, "On stage, I tried to relate to the song's feelings by thinking about personal challenges I've faced, such as family matters and the hardships I went through during my trainee days."
"But now I understand what those lyrics meant.", Jo Kwon, 34, commented before opening up about his love life for the first time.
Jo Kwon revealed that the person he talked about is not a celebrity and that he is no longer with them.
The singer said the experience of love has changed how he sings, "My singing in the songs recorded after going through a relationship and breakup feel completely different compared to how I sang in 'This song' from 16 years ago."
"Once, I scored two tickets for a Bruno Mars (American singer-songwriter) concert in Korea. I knew how much my ex liked the singer, so I sent the tickets to my ex. However, they sent them back.", the singer recalled.
"When they said we should stop hanging on to our relationship, the rain started pouring down like a rainstorm. The moment felt like a scene from a film or a drama."
After mentioning that his ex was someone he hoped to marry, Jo Kwon added, "I did everything I could to turn their mind. I kneeled at their feet, grabbed their leg, and begged them not to leave."
"Relationships can end without a clear reason. We had been together for years, and all of that fell apart in five minutes.", the singer concluded.
(SBS Star)