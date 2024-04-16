[SBS Star] VIDEO: NewJeans DANIELLE's Older Sister Made Her Debut as a Singer?

이미지 확대하기

It is speculated that DANIELLE of K-pop girl group NewJeans' older sister made her debut as a singer.Recently, JTBC's drama "Hide" released their soundtrack titled "LAVA" that is sang by a rookie singer GYUNA.Right after the release of this song, a comment was left on the video, that said, "GYUNA! Congratulations on your debut! I know how hard you've been working for this, and I'm so excited to see you out there! Wish you all the best, and hope that you'll become a great artist like your sister!"The comment instantly made everyone curious, and one curious internet user asked, "What is her sister?"Soon enough, a response was posted to the comment, stating, "It's DANIELLE of NewJeans."These remarks quickly ignited discussions online, particularly because DANIELLE does indeed have an older sister named Mo Gyu-na, who is five years than her.This has triggered speculation that the rookie singer GYUNA could be DANIELLE's sibling.With the topic trending online, DANIELLE's management agency, ADOR, informed the media, "We're currently trying to find more information to confirm the validity of it."Despite the agency not confirming the news, many are inclined to believe that GYUNA is indeed DANIELLE's older sister.DANIELLE holds dual citizenship of Korea and Australia, and her Korean name is Mo Ji-hye.She was born in 2005 to her parents, Andrew Marsh and Mo Ji-won, and has an older sister, Mo Gyu-na.K-pop enthusiasts worldwide are buzzing with excitement about the debut of DANIELLE's sister, envisioning the formation of a new generation of sibling K-pop stars.(Credit= Online Community, JTBC, ADOR)(SBS Star)