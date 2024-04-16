뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Ardent Love? I've Been in it So Many Times!" Lee Joon Tells about His Love History
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "Ardent Love? I've Been in it So Many Times!" Lee Joon Tells about His Love History

Published 2024.04.16 18:14 View Count
[SBS Star] "Ardent Love? I've Been in it So Many Times!" Lee Joon Tells about His Love History
Actor Lee Joon, formerly of K-pop boy group MBLAQ, confidently shared his experience with ardent love.

On April 15, Cho Hyun-ah of singer-songwriter group URBAN ZAKAPA released a new episode of her YouTube show where Lee Joon and K-pop boy band CNBLUE member Lee Jung Shin guested.

During the episode, Cho Hyun-ah and Lee Joon recounted how they first met; they remembered seeing each other for the first time at their mutual friend's wedding ceremony, which Lee Joon hosted, and Cho Hyun-ah sang a song.

When Cho Hyun-ah asked, "You'd marry someone someday, right? I mean, do you want to?", Lee Joon replied, "I'm not sure if I will. I don't really care about it."
Lee Joon
"Then, have you ever experienced an ardent love?", Cho Hyun-ah asked again.

Lee Jung Shin said he had never experienced it yet, to which Lee Joon responded, "Are you serious? I've been in it so many times!"

"That gave me a lot of confidence in romantic roles. I'd say love is my specialty.", he added, causing Cho Hyun-ah and Lee Jung Shin to burst into laughter.
Lee Joon
During the show, Lee Joon revealed that his ideal type of woman would be "someone who does not criticize me."

"I'm a timid person. When someone I'm dating even hints at criticism, I constantly watch out for how they feel about me, like, 'Why? Have I done something wrong?'.", he explained.

"He portrays himself like that, but he's not like that.", Lee Jung Shin commented, "Based on my observations, he's not timid, he's a thoughtful person. It's just natural to him. He was always caring on the set of our drama."

Meanwhile, Lee Joon and Lee Jung Shin have been starring in the second season of SBS' television series 'The Escape of the Seven'.
Lee Joon

(Credit= '조현아의 목요일 밤' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지