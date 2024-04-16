[SBS Star] "Ardent Love? I've Been in it So Many Times!" Lee Joon Tells about His Love History

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Joon, formerly of K-pop boy group MBLAQ, confidently shared his experience with ardent love.On April 15, Cho Hyun-ah of singer-songwriter group URBAN ZAKAPA released a new episode of her YouTube show where Lee Joon and K-pop boy band CNBLUE member Lee Jung Shin guested.During the episode, Cho Hyun-ah and Lee Joon recounted how they first met; they remembered seeing each other for the first time at their mutual friend's wedding ceremony, which Lee Joon hosted, and Cho Hyun-ah sang a song.When Cho Hyun-ah asked, "You'd marry someone someday, right? I mean, do you want to?", Lee Joon replied, "I'm not sure if I will. I don't really care about it.""Then, have you ever experienced an ardent love?", Cho Hyun-ah asked again.Lee Jung Shin said he had never experienced it yet, to which Lee Joon responded, "Are you serious? I've been in it so many times!""That gave me a lot of confidence in romantic roles. I'd say love is my specialty.", he added, causing Cho Hyun-ah and Lee Jung Shin to burst into laughter.During the show, Lee Joon revealed that his ideal type of woman would be "someone who does not criticize me.""I'm a timid person. When someone I'm dating even hints at criticism, I constantly watch out for how they feel about me, like, 'Why? Have I done something wrong?'.", he explained."He portrays himself like that, but he's not like that.", Lee Jung Shin commented, "Based on my observations, he's not timid, he's a thoughtful person. It's just natural to him. He was always caring on the set of our drama."Meanwhile, Lee Joon and Lee Jung Shin have been starring in the second season of SBS' television series 'The Escape of the Seven'.(Credit= '조현아의 목요일 밤' YouTube)(SBS Star)