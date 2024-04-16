뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Didn't Tell Him, but..." Lee Jung Shin Says He Still Thanks Lee Joon for Coming to Father's Funeral
[SBS Star] "I Didn't Tell Him, but..." Lee Jung Shin Says He Still Thanks Lee Joon for Coming to Father's Funeral

[SBS Star] "I Didn't Tell Him, but..." Lee Jung Shin Says He Still Thanks Lee Joon for Coming to Father's Funeral
K-pop boy band CNBLUE's member Lee Jung Shin shared that he still thanks Lee Joon, formerly of boy group MBLAQ, for coming to his father's funeral when he did not even tell him about it. 

On April 25, Lee Jung Shin and Lee Joon featured in singer-songwriter group URBAN ZAKAPA's member Cho Hyun-ah's YouTube show "Thursday Night with Cho Hyun-ah." 

While the three stars spoke with each other, Lee Jung Shin revealed, "There's something I'm still grateful to Lee Joon for," then added, "After my discharge from the military in 2020, a lot of unfortunate events occurred."

He continued, "Among these events was the passing of my father. He had been unwell for a while, but I wasn't myself at his funeral. At his funeral, Lee Joon surprised me by showing up." 

He explained, "At that time, I didn't even have Lee Joon's number. I mean, I felt close to him at heart, because we trained in the same building around the same time. But we never trained together or anything. In fact, we never even bumped into each other during our trainee days, but he had come to my father's funeral. I was so surprised." 
Lee Jung Shin and Lee Joon
Lee Jung Shin and Lee Joon
Lee Jung Shin then remembered seeing him at the funeral, alone without his manager. He also noted that when he asked how he came all the way, Lee Joon told him he had read about it in the news.

The CNBLUE member choked up, then went on with a shaky voice, "Lee Joon told me that he felt like he had to come, so that was why he came. I'm still grateful to him for that gesture to this day. Lee Joon is such an incredible guy. Thank you, hyung."

Wowing, Cho Hyun-ah said to Lee Joon, "That's so amazing. Not everyone feels comfortable attending funerals, you know. I'm genuinely impressed."

Lee Joon commented, "Well..." awkwardly smiling, he resumed, "It's the first time Lee Jung Shin has spoken about it since that day." 
 

(Credit= '조현아의 목요일 밤' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
