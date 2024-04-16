[SBS Star] "When I Was Younger, I..." Ji Hyun Woo Discusses His Previous Relationship with Yoo In Na?

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Ji Hyun Woo's recent comment reminded people of his previous relationship with actress Yoo In Na.Ji Hyun Woo and Lim Soo Hyang, stars of KBS' ongoing television series 'Beauty and Mr. Romantic', appeared on the April 15 episode of the YouTube show 'Zzanbro' where comedian Shin Dong-yeob hosts."I heard it's not uncommon for actors to develop feelings for each other while working together on a project. Did you guys have ever had feelings for your co-stars but had to suppress them for various reasons?", Shin Dong-yeob asked the actors during the show."I do feel jealous on a set when the male co-star who plays my lover does a scene with another actress whose character also likes him in the drama.", Lim Soo Hyang confessed candidly.Ji Hyun Woo then shared his experience, "When I was younger, I used to simply date the person if I thought I had feelings for them while working together. But now I try to figure out if my feelings for the person are genuine or simply a result of being so involved in the project we're working on.""If I miss the person and want to spend time with them after finishing the project, it would mean I have developed feelings for them. So, now I tend to wait until the project is over to see how I feel when those situations happen.", he added.Lim Soo Hyang nodded and said, "Shooting a drama day after day, you become so immersed in your character that its emotions start to feel like your own. You find yourself confused, unable to tell if you have feelings for your co-star or the character they portray. That's probably why so many actors form romantic relationships with their co-stars while filming and end up breaking up after finishing the project. However, I think the confusion lessens as one gets more experience in the field."Ji Hyun Woo's remark in the show reminded many fans of his previous relationship with Yoo In Na.After co-starring in tvN's television series 'Queen and I' (2012), Ji Hyun Woo and Yoo In Na confirmed their romantic relationship.In June 2012, Ji Hyun Woo surprised everyone by confessing his love for Yoo In Na during a fan meet-up event celebrating the conclusion of 'Queen and I'.The two stars admitted dating several days later, and Ji Hyun Woo joined the military in August.In May 2014, rumors of break up swirled around the couple when Ji Hyun Woo evaded a question about Yoo In Na during his discharge ceremony from the military; soon after, Ji Hyun Woo and Yoo In Na confirmed that they broke up.(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube, CJ E&M, tvN Queen and I)(SBS Star)