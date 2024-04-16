뉴스
[SBS Star] DARA Cries While Speaking About Parents' Divorce that Led Her to Become the Breadwinner
[SBS Star] DARA Cries While Speaking About Parents' Divorce that Led Her to Become the Breadwinner

Published 2024.04.16
[SBS Star] DARA Cries While Speaking About Parents' Divorce that Led Her to Become the Breadwinner
K-pop artist DARA teared up while talking about her parents' divorce that gave her no choice but to become the breadwinner of the family. 

On April 15 episode of Channel A's television show "Table for Four," DARA opened up about her past. 

DARA said, "I moved to the Philippines when I was in elementary school. The Philippines was where I kicked off my career. It all happened after I participated in the survival audition show." 

She continued, "A lot of people ask me how I became part of the entertainment industry when I have such a shy personality, but I don't know. I only go wild on stage. Typically, I'm quite reserved. I've never raised my voice or gotten into fights with anyone. When I do get angry, I tend to keep it to myself and release it through shopping."
DARA
Hearing this, the other members of "Table for Four" asked, "Why did you become that kind of person, do you think?" 

DARA responded with a trembling voice, "Well, I was the eldest daughter and the one supporting the family. Our parents divorced when we were teenagers. That's why..." then she paused to wipe the tears from her cheeks.

Oh Yoon Ah asked, "So, were you caring for your family while pursuing your career in the Philippines?"

Nodding, DARA answered, "Yeah, I did. I'm still the main one looking after them." 

She resumed, "My brother, Thunder, recently shared on air, 'Reflecting on our time in the Philippines, I can't help but think about what DARA must have been going through. I didn't fully grasp it at the time, but as time passed, it started to sink in.' Reading an article about this brought me to tears."
DARA
DARA
When DARA was 11 years old, her family moved to the Philippines because of her father's business.

After spending approximately 11 years in the Philippines, DARA returned to Korea to begin her training at YG Entertainment.

She initially debuted in the Philippines in 2004 and enjoyed a successful career in both acting and singing.

In 2007, she started her training journey at YG Entertainment, and it took her about two years to debut as a member of 2NE1, which debuted in 2009.

Unfortunately, the group disbanded in 2016. DARA started her solo career in the summer of last year. 

(Credit= Channel A Table for Four) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
SBS 정보
