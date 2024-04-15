뉴스
[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Mentions 'Descendants of the Sun' During His Recent Interview
During his recent interview, actor Song Joong Ki mentioned 'Descendants of the Sun', one of his hit projects.

On April 15, a fashion magazine unveiled their captivating May issue cover, showcasing the charismatic presence of Song Joong Ki.

During the interview that accompanied the photoshoot, Song Joong Ki discussed his recent project, 'My Name is Loh Kiwan'.

In the March-released Netflix original film, 'My Name is Loh Kiwan', Song Joong Ki portrayed 'Loh Kiwan', a North Korean defector who heads to Belgium.

Song Joong Ki mentioned that many started asking if he had switched his career path after 'My Name is Loh Kiwan'; the actor clarified that it is not the case.

"Besides KBS' drama 'Descendants of the Sun', none of the projects I worked on had a mainstream feel; most of them were rather niche movies.", he remarked, adding, "I have my own personal standards, and I've constantly chose the projects that meet them."
Song Joong Ki
When asked what was the biggest thing he had ever challenged himself to do, the actor replied, "I once made a decision that felt even more significant than the decision to pursue acting. I used to be a short-track speed skater for a long time. When I was younger, joining the national team was my dream. Giving up the sports I love was the biggest thing I challenged myself to do."

During the interview, Song Joong Ki said he believes the teamwork between colleagues impacts the overall quality of the project, adding that one thing he never skips while involved in a project is having a get-together with everyone in it.

The actor shared his dedication to making those gatherings pleasant, "I never let people order the same menus. Why not try different delicious dishes when you have a big gathering? I like arranging gatherings that go beyond the initial round and go on to the second and the third. That's why I always count the number of tables when I visit a new restaurant, to see how many people the place can hold."
Song Joong Ki
At the end of the interview, Song Joong Ki said he would like to be remembered as "an actor who is a great fuel."

"When people watch movies, they anticipate spending two hours meaningfully, whether in a theater or while on an airplane. Regardless, an actor's job is to bring joy to the audience during their movie-watching experience. In that sense, I hope the audience will remember me as a 'highly effective actor' who they can spend two hours with nicely."
Song Joong Ki
(Credit= 'arenakorea' 'hi_songjoongki' Instagram, KBS Descendants of the Sun)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
