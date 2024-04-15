[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Speaks about the Time Cho Seung-woo Made Her Realize an Error of Her Way

이미지 확대하기

Actress/director Koo Hye Sun remembered something actor Cho Seung-woo told her that made her reflect on her directing approach.Koo Hye Sun guested on the April 14 episode of TV CHOSUN's television show, 'Gourmet Mukbang Trip'; the show hosted by cartoonist Huh Young-man takes its guest stars on a culinary journey across the country.In the episode, Koo Hye Sun and Huh Young-man visited a popular diner in Namwon City in North Jeolla Province.During a delightful meal, Huh Young-man asked the actress about her career as a director, "You started with short films, right?""I did start with a short film and then jumped right into directing a full-length one. It didn't turn out as well as I hoped, so I switched back to directing short films.", said Koo Hye Sun, who has directed ten movies herself.When Huh Young-man asked whether her experience in directing helped her acting, Koo Hye Sun replied, "In my case, it helped a lot.""When it comes to drama, they often shoot many scenes in a single day. If there's a scene where a character gets a slap, we drama actors get a real slap to finish the scene at once and move on. But it turned out that that was not how the movie actors worked.", said Koo Hye Sun.She then spoke about something that happened while making a movie, "One day, an actor told me, 'What if there's a scene where the character kills a person? Do we actually stab?'. That was the moment when I learned my lesson. My job was to make a scene look real, not having the actors perform every action."The caption revealed that the actor she mentioned here was Cho Seung-woo, who starred in Koo Hye Sun's film, 'The Peach Tree' in 2011.On the show, Koo Hye Sun shared what it has been like to pursue various paths beyond acting and directing, such as music and painting."In the beginning, many people didn't like me trying everything. One should stick with one thing for at least ten years, they used to say. And you know what? I've actually been doing everything for over ten years.", the actress remarked, bursting into laughter.(Credit= TV CHOSUN Gourmet Mukbang Trip, SBS funE)(SBS Star)