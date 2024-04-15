뉴스
[SBS Star] Joon Park Reminisces About Being Almost Kicked Out of g.o.d for Dating an Actress
[SBS Star] Joon Park Reminisces About Being Almost Kicked Out of g.o.d for Dating an Actress

Published 2024.04.15 14:12
[SBS Star] Joon Park Reminisces About Being Almost Kicked Out of g.o.d for Dating an Actress
K-pop boy group g.o.d's leader Joon Park reminisced about being almost kicked out of the group for dating actress Han Go-eun. 

On April 14, Joon Park featured in a popular YouTube show "Psick Show." 

As they were chatting, the main host Lee Yong-ju brought up Joon Park's meme where he goes, "I'm 32 years old," looking all upset.

This meme dates back to 2001, during a press conference when Joon Park was on the brink of getting kicked out of his group for breaking the no-dating rule.

At that time, he went public with his relationship with Han Go-eun, and his then agency Sidus announced to expel him from g.o.d.

After sharing his sincere feelings at the press conference alongside getting huge support from the group members, Sidus withdrew their initial decision to expel him. 

Sounding and looking pretty frustrated, Joon Park said at the press conference, "I'm 32 years old, everyone. Seriously, isn't it okay to have a girlfriend at this age?"
Joon Park
Joon Park
Watching this part of the press conference, Joon Park commented, "Oh, man. Poor me. If you look closely at the video, I'm not even crying. Do you know why? I was too angry that I couldn't produce any tears. Because to me..."

His voice grew louder as he thought back to that time; he said, "I was raised in the States. And in the States, it's... I mean, even in Korea, it's natural for anyone in their 30s to have a girlfriend/boyfriend, you know." 

Joon Park continued, ""But getting kicked out of my band just for dating? That seemed a bit over the top to me. I mean, seriously? Just because I have a girlfriend? I thought that was ridiculous."

Then, Lee Yong-ju asked, "In that case, when do you think K-pop stars should be allowed to date?" 

Without hesitation, Joon Park answered, "At any time! It's natural for human beings to be in love. It's the most natural thing!" and all three hosts nodded in agreement. 
 

(Credit= '피식대학Psick Univ' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지