[SBS Star] "You're Not There When I Wake Up" Jae-yul's Phone Conversation with Yulhee Makes Viewers Cry
[SBS Star] "You're Not There When I Wake Up" Jae-yul's Phone Conversation with Yulhee Makes Viewers Cry

Published 2024.04.15 11:49
[SBS Star] "You're Not There When I Wake Up" Jae-yul's Phone Conversation with Yulhee Makes Viewers Cry
Viewers were moved to tears as they witnessed K-pop boy band FTISLAND's drummer Minhwan and Yulhee, formerly of girl group LABOUM's son Jae-yul's heartfelt phone conversation with Yulhee on a recent episode of "The Return of Superman." 

On April 14 episode of KBS' "The Return of Superman," viewers got a glimpse into Minhwan's day with his three children―Jae-yul, Ah-rin and Ah-yoon. 

After spending the whole day with them, Minhwan headed to the kitchen to start preparing dinner.

Meanwhile, Jae-yul quietly slipped into the playroom and made a call, suggesting, "Let's play games together after dinner."

The person on the other end was none other than his mother Yulhee.
The Return of Superman
When Yulhee asked, "Did you cry because you missed me?" Jae-yul simply replied, "Just because." 

Earlier that day, he had shed tears missing his mother during his taekwondo class.

Jae-yul confided, "I wake up crying because I dream of you, but when I open my eyes, you're not there."

Yulhee reassured him, saying, "I think of you every night before I sleep. And even when I'm washing my face."

Curious, Jae-yul asked, "Even when you're asleep?" Yulhee lovingly responded, "You appear in my dreams too," revealing her deep affection for her son.
The Return of Superman
Watching this exchange in the studio, Minhwan shared with the hosts, "Jae-yul always heads to the playroom when he wants to talk to his mother."

He explained further, "Though he's young, he's very perceptive and understands what divorce means. He worried I might feel uneasy seeing him talking to his mother, so I reassured him that he could freely talk to her in the playroom."
The Return of Superman
Last December, Minhwan and Yulhee announced their divorce, with Minhwan gaining custody of their children.

(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman) 

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지