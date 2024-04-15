[SBS Star] "You're Not There When I Wake Up" Jae-yul's Phone Conversation with Yulhee Makes Viewers Cry

On April 14 episode of KBS' "The Return of Superman," viewers got a glimpse into Minhwan's day with his three children―Jae-yul, Ah-rin and Ah-yoon.
After spending the whole day with them, Minhwan headed to the kitchen to start preparing dinner.
Meanwhile, Jae-yul quietly slipped into the playroom and made a call, suggesting, "Let's play games together after dinner."
The person on the other end was none other than his mother Yulhee.
Earlier that day, he had shed tears missing his mother during his taekwondo class.
Jae-yul confided, "I wake up crying because I dream of you, but when I open my eyes, you're not there."
Yulhee reassured him, saying, "I think of you every night before I sleep. And even when I'm washing my face."
Curious, Jae-yul asked, "Even when you're asleep?" Yulhee lovingly responded, "You appear in my dreams too," revealing her deep affection for her son.
He explained further, "Though he's young, he's very perceptive and understands what divorce means. He worried I might feel uneasy seeing him talking to his mother, so I reassured him that he could freely talk to her in the playroom."
(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman)
(SBS Star)