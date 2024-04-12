[SBS Star] TARGET WOOJIN Reveals He Did Not Even Receive the Minimum Wage for 8 Years

On April 9, WOOJIN took to his Instagram to advise aspiring K-pop idols to "study the law before signing contracts."
WOOJIN started off by saying, "Hey everyone, I'm a former K-pop idol. If possible, I recommend studying the law and understanding contract terms before joining any company."
Reflecting on his journey in the K-pop industry, he mentioned, "It's been six years since I made my debut," and added, "I experienced things in my youth that money couldn't buy. And I believe my experience contributed to my personal growth."
He continued, "I began my career in the industry at 16 and devoted eight years of my life to it. During those eight years, I performed over 1,000 times. Yet, I didn't even receive the minimum wage. All I received was an occasional small amount for 'maintenance.'"
He concluded, "Realistically, I understand it's challenging to create such an ideal environment, but..."
He has since deleted the post, but the message he conveyed continues to resonate with many, knowing how unrewarding it can be for struggling K-pop stars.
