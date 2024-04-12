[SBS Star] TARGET WOOJIN Reveals He Did Not Even Receive the Minimum Wage for 8 Years

이미지 확대하기

WOOJIN of K-pop boy group TARGET revealed that he did not even receive the minimum wage while being active in the industry.On April 9, WOOJIN took to his Instagram to advise aspiring K-pop idols to "study the law before signing contracts."WOOJIN started off by saying, "Hey everyone, I'm a former K-pop idol. If possible, I recommend studying the law and understanding contract terms before joining any company."Reflecting on his journey in the K-pop industry, he mentioned, "It's been six years since I made my debut," and added, "I experienced things in my youth that money couldn't buy. And I believe my experience contributed to my personal growth."He continued, "I began my career in the industry at 16 and devoted eight years of my life to it. During those eight years, I performed over 1,000 times. Yet, I didn't even receive the minimum wage. All I received was an occasional small amount for 'maintenance.'"Offering advice to aspiring idols, he said, "I hope you learn wisdom and discernment from your parents before navigating interactions with those industry workers, so you can distinguish between right and wrong. Being skilled in dancing, singing, acting and other areas is important, but succeeding in contract negotiations demands more than just talent."He concluded, "Realistically, I understand it's challenging to create such an ideal environment, but..."He has since deleted the post, but the message he conveyed continues to resonate with many, knowing how unrewarding it can be for struggling K-pop stars.TARGET debuted with the mini album 'Alive' in January 2018. Since then, TARGET has released three single albums until 2019 and has been relatively inactive since December 2021, when member ZETH released a solo song "Remember."(Credit= 'wooji_nii' Instagram)(SBS Star)