[SBS Star] '30' Park Boram Reveals to Have Fainted & Passed Away While Drinking with Friends
Published 2024.04.12 17:20
30-year-old singer Park Boram revealed to have fainted and passed away while having drinks with friends. 

In the morning of April 12, Park Boram's agency Xanadu Entertainment shared devastating news about the artist, stating, "It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce this tragic news. Late on the 11th, Park Boram passed away suddenly," without disclosing the cause of death.
Later in the day, police released more details regarding her sudden passing. 

According to the Namnyangju Nambu Police Station on April 12, Park Boram was discovered collapsed in the bathroom of a friend's house in Namyangju-si, Gyeonggi-do, around 9:55 PM on April 11. 

When friends who were drinking together noticed that Park Boram did not come out of the bathroom for ages, they checked and found her down on the floor, then reported the incident.

Upon receiving the report, the police and ambulance rushed to the scene, but it is said that she was already in a state of cardiac arrest by the time they got there. 

Despite receiving CPR and being transported to a nearby hospital, Park Boram passed away around 11:17PM that day.

The police have requested an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death and are investigating the circumstances with her friends at the moment.

An official from the Namnyangju Namboo Police Station told the media, "An autopsy is scheduled for the 13th. We need to conduct an autopsy to determine the specific cause of her death."
After making her face known through the 2010 Mnet's survival audition show "Superstar K2," Park Boram made her official debut in 2014 with the song "Beautiful."

(Credit= 'ramramram2' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
