[SBS Star] Choi Sung-joon Faces Continues Criticism Despite Cherry Blossom Tree Climbing Apology
[SBS Star] Choi Sung-joon Faces Continues Criticism Despite Cherry Blossom Tree Climbing Apology
Actor Choi Sung-joon continues to face criticism despite his apology for climbing a cherry blossom tree.

On April 10, Choi Sung-joon shared a photo on his Instagram, showing himself perched on a branch of a cherry blossom tree.

The photo sparked criticism over potential damage to the tree, with many Instagram users expressing their disapproval. 

Comments such as "Don't you have any common sense? Even a child knows that could harm the tree," "Get down! That's incredibly foolish," and "Are you even thinking? What were you doing up there?" flooded his post.
Initially silent, Choi Sung-joon eventually deleted the photo and issued an apology as criticism continued to mount.

His apology, posted on April 11, featured a photo of him with his hand placed on the cherry blossom tree, accompanied by a message expressing his sincere regret and commitment to valuing and respecting trees in the future.

The actor wrote, "I sincerely apologize to the tree. I will cherish and love trees even more in the future."

However, criticism persists. Some find his apology too brief and lacking sincerity, expressing discomfort.

There are also reactions suggesting that instead of recognizing the gravity of the situation and reflecting on it, his apology comes across more as a joke to some.
Choi Sung-joon graduated from Seoul National University with a degree in Physical Education. He is recognized for his IQ of 156 and membership in Mensa.

His career kicked off with a bacchus (Korean energy drink) commercial in 2003, and he has since been seen in dramas like "Can Love Be Refilled?", "Princess Hours," "I Hear Your Voice," and more. 

(Credit= 'smartboy' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지