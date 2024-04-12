[SBS Star] "I've Been a Huge Fan, and..." Shin Ye Eun Tells How She Became Friends with TWICE SANA

이미지 확대하기

Actress Shin Ye Eun shared how she became friends with SANA of K-pop girl group TWICE.On the April 11 episode of the YouTube show 'Fridge Interview', SANA, the show's temporary host, welcomed Shin Ye Eun as a special guest.When SANA asked Shin Ye Eun what made her readily accept appearing on the show, she replied, "It's you! We rarely get the chance to appear on a show together. I thought it'd be fun."Shin Ye Eun then began sharing how she and SANA became friends; "I've been a huge fan of you, unnie.", she told SANA, "I liked you so much that I was like, 'I need to have that allure SANA unnie has.'."The actress continued, "I was curious to know what type of person you are. I know some people from JYP Entertainment (SANA's agency) who know you personally. Every time I met them, I asked them to introduce me to you. I was like, 'Please let me join you when you have a meal or something with her.'.""And then you heard all about it.", Shin Ye Eun continued, "I didn't know that you knew I'd been wanting to be close to you until we met at an event. I was there, absent-minded, until I noticed someone staring at me from a distance with twinkling eyes. It was you. You approached me and said, 'I've been hearing about you.'. We exchanged our phone numbers right away."SANA recalled the day they first met and said, "I heard about you for a while at that point, and I knew you were at the event.""That day, I planned to talk to you at the appropriate moment. Fortunately, our tables were nearby.", SANA flashed a lovely smile and added, "So I started staring at you.""I got really nervous when you approached me.", Shin Ye Eun recalled; SANA laughed and commented, "Just so you know, I don't do that with just anyone. I've been wanting to get to know you better. We never had the chance to meet, even though you are from JYP Entertainment."According to SANA, the two wasted no time getting together to hang out; "Ye Eun texted me after the event asking when could we meet.", SANA said, adding they hung out that day and hit it off immediately.During the episode, Shin Ye Eun said she has been filming for tvN's upcoming drama 'Jeong Nyeon' and talked about how she started her acting career.(Credit= '일일칠 - 117' YouTube)(SBS Star)