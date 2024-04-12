[SBS Star] "I've Been a Huge Fan, and..." Shin Ye Eun Tells How She Became Friends with TWICE SANA

On the April 11 episode of the YouTube show 'Fridge Interview', SANA, the show's temporary host, welcomed Shin Ye Eun as a special guest.
When SANA asked Shin Ye Eun what made her readily accept appearing on the show, she replied, "It's you! We rarely get the chance to appear on a show together. I thought it'd be fun."
Shin Ye Eun then began sharing how she and SANA became friends; "I've been a huge fan of you, unnie.", she told SANA, "I liked you so much that I was like, 'I need to have that allure SANA unnie has.'."
The actress continued, "I was curious to know what type of person you are. I know some people from JYP Entertainment (SANA's agency) who know you personally. Every time I met them, I asked them to introduce me to you. I was like, 'Please let me join you when you have a meal or something with her.'."
SANA recalled the day they first met and said, "I heard about you for a while at that point, and I knew you were at the event."
"That day, I planned to talk to you at the appropriate moment. Fortunately, our tables were nearby.", SANA flashed a lovely smile and added, "So I started staring at you."
According to SANA, the two wasted no time getting together to hang out; "Ye Eun texted me after the event asking when could we meet.", SANA said, adding they hung out that day and hit it off immediately.
