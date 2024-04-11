뉴스
[SBS Star] "He Asked About It and..." Han Hye Jin Gave Her Designer Watch to Lee Si Eon Right on the Spot?
[SBS Star] "He Asked About It and..." Han Hye Jin Gave Her Designer Watch to Lee Si Eon Right on the Spot?

Published 2024.04.11
[SBS Star] "He Asked About It and..." Han Hye Jin Gave Her Designer Watch to Lee Si Eon Right on the Spot?
Model Han Hye Jin shared a touching story about gifting a luxury watch to her close friend actor Lee Si Eon.

On April 9 episode of U+ Mobile TV's show "Let's Talk with Trust 3" (literal translation), Han Hye Jin revealed the story behind her lavish gift to Lee Si Eon. 

During a dinner gathering with the members of the show, Han Hye Jin reminisced, "Once, I gave Lee Si Eon a watch that was worth over 10 million won (approximately 7,300 dollars)." 

She continued, "I was with him at that time, and he admired the watch I was wearing, expressing a desire to gift a similar one to his wife before their wedding."

Understanding the sentiment, Han Hye Jin explained that she did not hesitate to gift it to him on the spot; she said, "I just took it off there, and gave it to him." 
Han Hye Jin
When the hosts jokingly insinuated that Han Hye Jin's generosity might have been influenced by alcohol, she laughed it off, affirming her genuine intention to be a supportive friend.

Before the heartwarming tale could fully sink in, however, the members of "Let's Talk with Trust 3" playfully started commenting on the accessories that Han Hye Jin had on her, indirectly suggesting her to gift them those too, prompting laughter from all.
Han Hye Jin
Later, during a discussion on relationships and ideal partners, Han Hye Jin also shared a candid reflection, revealing the difficulties celebrities face in finding authentic love.

"When I'm interested in someone, I'm even willing to be completely transparent about my finances," she noted.  

"But finding someone genuine in this industry is incredibly challenging," she bitterly added.  
Han Hye Jin
(Credit= U+ Mobile TV Let's Talk with Trust 3, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지