[SBS Star] So Yu-jin Says Husband Paik Jong Won Changed After Marriage When He Tried So Hard Before

Published 2024.04.11 18:15
[SBS Star] So Yu-jin Says Husband Paik Jong Won Changed After Marriage When He Tried So Hard Before
Actress So Yu-jin said her husband, chef/businessman Paik Jong Won, seemed like a perfect man until they tied the knot.

So Yu-jin guested on the April 10 episode of the YouTube show hosted by comedian Park Mi Sun and musical actor Kim Ho Young.

On the show, So Yu-jin revealed some intriguing details about her romance with Paik Jong Won.

"He was incredibly nice to me when we were dating.", she playfully remarked, emphasizing the last part.
So Yu-jin & Paik Jong Won
So Yu-jin recounted how much effort Paik Jong Won put in while they were dating, "Once, he sent me 80 snacks when I was in a drama shooting. Back then, he would casually send me 100 boxes of chickens. People on the set were like, 'WHO are you dating? Just marry him already!'."

"Oh, and noraebang (singing room), too.", she resumed, "Back when we were dating, he would always come along whenever I suggested stopping by a noraebang. When I asked him to sing a song for me, he would gladly do so. He sings very well, in fact."

"We went to noraebang quite often. All those times, I thought about how awesome it would be to marry him. But guess what? He never went to noraebang with me after we got married! Not once!", the actress exclaimed, causing loud laughter from the hosts.
So Yu-jin & Paik Jong Won
"I told him how his behavior changed after we got married, such as not going to noraebang with me anymore. Then he expressed, 'You don't understand how hard it was for me!'. When I asked why he did all that when he felt that way, my husband confessed that he was desperate to win my love at the time.", So Yu-jin said, and she could not help but giggle.

So Yu-jin then expressed how Paik Jong Won's change makes her feel, "I'm a bit disappointed because I know he could do all those things for me, and yet he is choosing not to."

"He was everything! This person is cool, energetic, sweet, has a strong sense of responsibility, and knows how to cook and run a business. I thought that he was perfect. However, as time passed, that flawlessness started to crumble bit by bit.", the actress playfully said.

She added, "But he's super nice to our children, and I love that."
So Yu-jin & Paik Jong Won

(Credit= '육사오' YouTube, 'yujin_so' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
