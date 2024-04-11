[SBS Star] So Yu-jin Says Husband Paik Jong Won Changed After Marriage When He Tried So Hard Before

So Yu-jin guested on the April 10 episode of the YouTube show hosted by comedian Park Mi Sun and musical actor Kim Ho Young.
On the show, So Yu-jin revealed some intriguing details about her romance with Paik Jong Won.
"He was incredibly nice to me when we were dating.", she playfully remarked, emphasizing the last part.
"Oh, and noraebang (singing room), too.", she resumed, "Back when we were dating, he would always come along whenever I suggested stopping by a noraebang. When I asked him to sing a song for me, he would gladly do so. He sings very well, in fact."
"We went to noraebang quite often. All those times, I thought about how awesome it would be to marry him. But guess what? He never went to noraebang with me after we got married! Not once!", the actress exclaimed, causing loud laughter from the hosts.
So Yu-jin then expressed how Paik Jong Won's change makes her feel, "I'm a bit disappointed because I know he could do all those things for me, and yet he is choosing not to."
"He was everything! This person is cool, energetic, sweet, has a strong sense of responsibility, and knows how to cook and run a business. I thought that he was perfect. However, as time passed, that flawlessness started to crumble bit by bit.", the actress playfully said.
She added, "But he's super nice to our children, and I love that."
(Credit= '육사오' YouTube, 'yujin_so' Instagram)
(SBS Star)